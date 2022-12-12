Jingle Your Bells With 25% Off NORMAL’s Best-Selling Sex Toys

Christmas has cum early, friends. Aussie sex toy start-up NORMAL is slashing 25% off its entire range to help you get into the festive spirit, or rather, to get the festive spirit into you. The NORMAL sex toy sales feature all of its best-sellers, and we’re here to help you figure out which one will really jingle your bells.

Oh, and we should probably mention that NORMAL is also doing free express shipping (2-4 business days) for orders over $100 from 16 December, but you’ll need to order by Wednesday, December 21, to ensure it cums on time.

Our picks from NORMAL’s best-sellers sale

Billie, $160

For vulva owners, we’re going to highly recommend NORMAL’s beginner-friendly palm vibrator, Billie. It can be used for clitoral stimulation while masturbating or during sex. It can also be used to stimulate other erogenous zones like the labia, perineum, anus, nipples and more.

Quinn, $225

If you’re someone who prefers the feelings and sensations of oral sex, the air-pulsing pleasure of Quinn is a perfect choice. This clitoral vibrator uses pulsing airwaves and vibrating motions to mimic the feeling of sucking on the 8,000 nerve endings in the clit.

Darcy, $225

Looking for something a little more versatile? NORMAL’s Darcy has you covered. It’s a G-spot vibrator that offers full penetration, G-spot and clitoral orgasms, all with a flick of the wrist.

Flynn, $160

Then we’ve also got Flynn, the vibrating c-ring that sits around the base of a penis, applying pressure to intensify erections and orgasms.

The sex toys don’t stop there, you can check out NORMAL’s full range right here.

So, if you’d like Santa to cum early, all you’ve gotta do is enter the discount code ‘STOCKINGSTUFFER’ at the checkout.

Note: The offer also excludes already discounted bundles.