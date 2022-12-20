Here’s the Weather Forecast for NYE and New Year’s Day Around Australia

Christmas is coming up in a matter of days and that means New Year’s is not far behind it. If you’re putting together some celebratory plans for the end of the year you might be wondering how the weather plays into all that, particularly after our third round of La Niña. Here’s the current forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day across Australia’s capital cities, as per AccuWeather.
NYE and New Year’s Day Weather Forecast in Australia
Sydney New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 22-31°C
- Weather: Cloudy, turning sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 21-29°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 4%
Brisbane New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 21-29°C
- Weather: Mostly sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 21-28°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
Melbourne New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 16-30°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 5%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 21-32°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
Adelaide New Year’s weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 20-27°C
- Weather: Sunny, partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 2%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 21-33°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 1%
Hobart New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 11-21°C
- Weather: Cloudy
- Chance of rain: 3%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 14-23°C
- Weather: Partly cloudy
- Chance of rain: 1%
Darwin New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 25-31°C
- Weather: Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm
- Chance of rain: 75%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 25-31°C
- Weather: Cloudy with a thunderstorm
- Chance of rain: 40%
Perth New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 20-32°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 0%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 22-35°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 2%
Canberra New Year’s Weather
New Year’s Eve:
- Temperature: 27-33°C
- Weather: Sunny
- Chance of rain: 3%
New Year’s Day:
- Temperature: 17-32°C
- Weather: Partly sunny
- Chance of rain: 5%
For the most part, it looks like we’re in luck with sunny weather and clear skies across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in most capital cities. Eat your heart out La Niña! Hopefully, that means everyone will have prime viewing for this year’s fireworks displays.
Happy New Year!
