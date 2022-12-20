Here’s the Weather Forecast for NYE and New Year’s Day Around Australia

Christmas is coming up in a matter of days and that means New Year’s is not far behind it. If you’re putting together some celebratory plans for the end of the year you might be wondering how the weather plays into all that, particularly after our third round of La Niña. Here’s the current forecast for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day across Australia’s capital cities, as per AccuWeather.

NYE and New Year’s Day Weather Forecast in Australia

Sydney New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 22-31°C

22-31°C Weather: Cloudy, turning sunny

Cloudy, turning sunny Chance of rain: 2%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 21-29°C

21-29°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 4%

Brisbane New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 21-29°C

21-29°C Weather: Mostly sunny

Mostly sunny Chance of rain: 2%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 21-28°C

21-28°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 2%

Melbourne New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 16-30°C

16-30°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 5%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 21-32°C

21-32°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

Adelaide New Year’s weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 20-27°C

20-27°C Weather: Sunny, partly cloudy

Sunny, partly cloudy Chance of rain: 2%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 21-33°C

21-33°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 1%

Hobart New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 11-21°C

11-21°C Weather: Cloudy

Cloudy Chance of rain: 3%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 14-23°C

14-23°C Weather: Partly cloudy

Partly cloudy Chance of rain: 1%

Darwin New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 25-31°C

25-31°C Weather: Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm

Cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm Chance of rain: 75%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 25-31°C

25-31°C Weather: Cloudy with a thunderstorm

Cloudy with a thunderstorm Chance of rain: 40%

Perth New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 20-32°C

20-32°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 0%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 22-35°C

22-35°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 2%

Canberra New Year’s Weather

New Year’s Eve:

Temperature: 27-33°C

27-33°C Weather: Sunny

Sunny Chance of rain: 3%

New Year’s Day:

Temperature: 17-32°C

17-32°C Weather: Partly sunny

Partly sunny Chance of rain: 5%

For the most part, it looks like we’re in luck with sunny weather and clear skies across New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in most capital cities. Eat your heart out La Niña! Hopefully, that means everyone will have prime viewing for this year’s fireworks displays.

Happy New Year!