My Favourite Christmas Canapé Starts With a Can of Salmon

Canned fish has been chic for a few years now, but the chicness mostly extends to whole, preserved fish that come in neat little “tins,” rather than a common circular can. Canned salmon may not be as inherently chic as whatever sardines the hot girls are eating these days, but it’s the base of my favourite Christmas canapé. (One might even say it puts the “can” in “canapé.”)

I have written about salmon croquettes before, but they deserve a special holiday callout. They’re cheap and easy to make — all you need is a can of salmon, some onion, an egg, and a few other pantry staples. Mix everything together, then shape them into mini patties and fry them in your oil of choice (I usually use bacon grease).

Once they’re fried to a beautiful golden brown, you’re ready to dress them up. You can it simple and elegant with crème fraîche and chives or feathery fresh dill, though fried capers or garlic would be a stunning addition, as would a tiny sliver of preserved lemon.

Easy Salmon Croquettes

1 5-ish-ounce can pink salmon

1/4 sweet onion, diced fine

1 egg

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon yellow mustard

White pepper to taste

Bacon grease or your favourite cooking oil

Drain the salmon and remove any errant bits of bone or skin. Add everything to a bowl, and mix thoroughly. Heat the grease in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat until it starts to shimmer, then form the salmon mixture into little patties and fry them for a couple of minutes on each side, until they are nice and golden brown. Let them cool for a few minutes on paper towels, and serve with a dollop of sour cream (or crème fraîche) with chopped chives if you are so inclined.