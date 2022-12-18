Margot Robbie Takes Barbie Away From a Life of Plastic in First Trailer

If you’re ready for a fantastic life that’s no longer plastic, you’re in the right place because everyone’s favourite toy doll is getting the live-action treatment. The new Barbie movie could just be another whimsical fairytale take on the adventures of the famous blonde, but there are a few reasons we don’t think that’s the case.

What is the Barbie movie about?

The live-action Barbie movie has been in development for years now with everyone from Anne Hathaway to Amy Schumer being in contention for the lead role.

When the film switched over to Warner Bros. things really started moving and now we have something that is shaping up to be truly spectacular.

But first, what’s it all about?

The Barbie movie is described as a romantic comedy based on Mattel’s famous line of dolls.

That’s really all we have to go off story-wise right now. However, with Margot Robbie now in the lead role and producing behind the scenes with her company LuckyChap, she was able to say this about the film to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.’ …Now, can we truly honour the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

There’s no telling where the Barbie movie could go, but it sounds like it will be surprising.

Here’s the Barbie Trailer

Avatar: The Way of Water may be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’s opening alongside the biggest trailer of the year. If you haven’t caught the Barbie trailer before the new Avatar flick you can check it out below.

The trailer is mostly a homage to the iconic 2001: A Space Odyssey opening, with Barbie in the place of the monolith that incites young girls everywhere to do away with their baby dolls.

Who is in the cast?

It’s hard to un-see Margot Robbie as Barbie, it really does seem like a perfect casting choice. But who else is in the film?

The cast in the Barbie movie is really quite impressive with Ryan Gosling on board as the iconic male doll Ken, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu allegedly playing another version of Ken.

Also on board in undisclosed roles are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa and Emerald Fennell.

The film also has a stellar lineup behind the scenes with Greta Gerwig (Little Women) directing and also writing along with her partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

When can we watch the new Barbie movie?

Details are scarce about the Barbie movie right now probably because its release date is still a while away.

Barbie is scheduled to release on July 20, 2023 in cinemas in Australia.

It’s certainly one of our most anticipated movies of the new year. If you’re wondering what else is coming out in 2023, here’s a running list.