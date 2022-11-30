Here’s How to Make Your Instafest Concert Lineup

It’s the time of year when everyone shares their Spotify’s Wrapped statistics, but there’s a new and unique way that some people are sharing their top artists.

What is Instafest?

Instafest is a third-party app that’s been making its rounds, where music listeners get to showcase their top artists in a three-day festival lineup format and share it with the world. Here’s how to make yours.

How to make your dream “music festival”

Creating your ultimate music festival is easy. When you go to the Instafest.app link, you’ll be prompted to sign in with three options: Spotify, Apple Music, or Last.fm. Choose whichever platform you use the most to have the most accurate results. Log in with that account and accept the terms. Will you be giving your data away to advertisers? Yes, probably.

Once you’re in, you can customise the lineup to show your top artists from the last four weeks, six months, or eternity. You can also name your festival whatever you’d like. When you’re done creating your festival lineup, you can download the poster, upload it to your social media accounts, and join the trend.