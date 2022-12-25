Keep the BBQ Going for This Grilled Pineapple and Smoked Salted Caramel Dessert

You’ve fired up the barbie, you’ve cooked your sausages, steaks and grilled veggies to perfection, but don’t stop there. The BBQ is perfect for cooking desserts, especially in summer. Give it a crack with this grilled pineapple with smoked salted caramel recipe. Yum!

Russell Crosdale created this grilled pineapple recipe for Appliances Online and used the Napoleon Rogue BBQ.

Let’s get cooking!

Grilled Pineapple with Smoked Salted Caramel

What you’ll need:

1 large pineapple, skin removed, cut into rings (alternatively 1 large can pineapple rings)

1 cup caramel topping

1 tsp salt

4 wafer ice cream cones

3 tbsp shredded coconut

Vanilla ice cream

Directions:

Preheat your BBQ to high. Combine the caramel topping with the salt and whisk to combine. Put in the fridge to set. If using fresh pineapple remove the top, remove the skin and cut into rings of about 2.5cm in height. If using canned, remove from the juice (drink it!) and take the rings out and set aside. Grill the rings on the BBQ for 2-3 minutes each side until darkened to your liking. Remove from the heat and place in the fridge to cool down as the dish is served cold. Once the pineapple is cold, remove from the fridge. Layer the base of a plate with the crushed wafer cone. Place the pineapple ring on top of the wafer and top with a scoop of the ice cream. Drizzle liberally with the caramel and salt mixture. Top with the shredded coconut.

Did you know you can grow a pineapple from the top? Don’t throw it out! Here’s how to turn it into a new pineapple.

