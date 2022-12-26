Sweet Dreams Are up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Boxing Day Sale

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t think I need to tell you how bad a lumpy, ol’ mattress is for your sleep quality (and not to mention your back). That said, if you’ve been putting off getting a new mattress because of how expensive it is to upgrade, we have good news for you. The good folks over at Emma are slashing prices by up to 55% during its Boxing Day sale.

This means, from now until midnight tonight, you can score the Emma Comfort mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149), the Diamond Mattress from $1,112.10 (usually $2,499), the Emma Signature Bed for $549.50 (usually $1,099), the Emma foam pillow for $100 (usually, $200), the Emma Flip topper for $201.75 (usually $269) and the Emma mattress protector for $126.75 (usually $169).

Emma’s also slinging 50% off its new wooden bed (from $1,099.50, usually $2,199) and bed base (from $854.50, usually $1,709) if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to freshen up your room.

Scroll to check out Emma’s huge Boxing Day 2022 sale below.

READ MORE PSA: These Are the Brands and Retailers Slinging the Best Cyber Monday Sales on the Internet

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. Yep, that means if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t feel a thing.

You can shop the Emma Comfort Mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149) here.

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier. Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up sweating again. It’s also got everything else you need for a good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,112.10 (usually $2,499) here.

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is a beautiful, traditional frame crafted from eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood and features two additional draws for under-the-bed storage space. It can also be completely assembled tool-free.

You can shop Emma Wooden Bed from $1,099.50 (usually $2,199) here.

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can shop the Emma Foam Pillow for $100 (usually $200) here.