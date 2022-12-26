‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Sweet Dreams Are up to 55% Off With Emma Sleep’s Boxing Day Sale

1

Bree Grant

Image: Emma Sleep
I don’t think I need to tell you how bad a lumpy, ol’ mattress is for your sleep quality (and not to mention your back). That said, if you’ve been putting off getting a new mattress because of how expensive it is to upgrade, we have good news for you. The good folks over at Emma are slashing prices by up to 55% during its Boxing Day sale. 

This means, from now until midnight tonight, you can score the Emma Comfort mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149), the Diamond Mattress from $1,112.10 (usually $2,499), the Emma Signature Bed for $549.50 (usually $1,099), the Emma foam pillow for $100 (usually, $200), the Emma Flip topper for $201.75 (usually $269) and the Emma mattress protector for $126.75 (usually $169).

Emma’s also slinging 50% off its new wooden bed (from $1,099.50, usually $2,199) and bed base (from $854.50, usually $1,709) if you’re looking for a quick and easy way to freshen up your room.

Scroll to check out Emma’s huge Boxing Day 2022 sale below.

Emma Comfort Mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149)

emma sleep black friday sale
Image: Emma Comfort Mattress

The Emma Comfort Mattress is like sleeping on a big, fluffy cloud. It’s designed with three layers of high-quality, high-density memory foam, Airgocell technology (to help regulate temperature) and zero motion transfer technology. Yep, that means if your partner is a restless sleeper, you won’t feel a thing.

You can shop the Emma Comfort Mattress from $574.50 (usually $1,149) here.

Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,124.55 (usually $2,499)

cyber monday
Image: Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress

The Emma Sleep’s Diamond Hybrid mattress is truly top tier.  Designed with Diamond Degree patented technology, it filters out excess heat while you sleep, so you’ll never wake up sweating again. It’s also got everything else you need for a good sleep, like multi-layer foam support and cushioning, as well as spring-enhanced layers to isolate motion and provide extra durability.

You can shop the Emma Diamond Hybrid Mattress from $1,112.10 (usually $2,499) here.

Emma Wooden Bed from $1,099.50 (usually $2,199)

Emma Sleep Black Friday Sale
Image: Emma Wooden Bed

Emma Sleep’s new timber bed frame is a beautiful, traditional frame crafted from eco-responsible, FSC-certified pine wood and features two additional draws for under-the-bed storage space. It can also be completely assembled tool-free.

You can shop Emma Wooden Bed from $1,099.50 (usually $2,199) here.

Emma Foam Pillow, $100 (usually $200)

cyber monday
Image: Emma Foam Pillow

Don’t let some old, life-less pillows mess with your beauty sleep. Invest in a good one like Emma’s Foam Pillow. Its ergonomic design means it caters to every sleep position while being breathable, hypoallergenic, and, of course, comfortable.

You can shop the Emma Foam Pillow for $100 (usually $200) here.

