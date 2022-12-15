You Can Get Up to $400 off Dyson Products Right Now

Friends, we’re saddling up for one of the most humid, hot summers yet — and if you’re someone yet to invest in a decent fan, then allow us to solve that sweaty problem for you. Dyson is currently offering massive discounts and bonuses on air purifiers, fans, vacuums, beauty tools and more during its massive end-of-year sales.

Take the Dyson Purifier Cool TP00, for example. It’s currently down to $499. That’s a nice little saving of $100. While the blue and copper Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener is now $499 (save $200).

If fans and hair straighteners don’t tickle your fancy, you can get up to $400 off the retail price of some of Dyson’s famous stick vacuum cleaners, depending on which one you pick. There are currently seven on sale.

We’ve rounded up exactly what’s on offer to make things that little bit easier for you. Thank us later.

Dyson Purifying Fan Sales

Dyson Pure Cool TP00 was $599, now $499 (save $100)

Dyson Stick Vacuum Sales

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vaccum was $999, now $599

Dyson Hair Tool Sales

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener was $699, now $499

