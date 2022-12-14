Nat’s What I Reckon’s Cooked up a Gift Guide for Your Foodie Mates

Christmas is just around the corner and trying to find good gift ideas for cooking-obsessed friends can be a tricky task. Luckily for us, Nat’s What I Reckon gave us some awesome gift ideas so you can outshine everyone’s gifts this Christmas.

If you’re looking for another amazing gift, Nat’s new book, Life: What Nat To Do, is filled with advice you never asked for. We reckon it would make a pretty sweet gift for every person in your life.

Anyways, enough of us, here’s Nat’s What I Reckon’s gift guide for cooking-obsessed friends.

Cooking gift ideas for culinary mates

If said person is in fact obsessed with cooking they probably already have a bunch of rad shit, so ya gotta put ya thinking vest on here.

It can’t hurt to ask ya mate what kinds of shit they’re into cooking at the moment and lean into things that might suit that cuisine, but if that’s too tough to swing, the below suggestions are sure shots every time.

Knives

A good knife is something that will stay with a person for a long time.

You can never have enough knives in my opinion, in all sizes and shapes. It’s a solid call with price points all over the joint, so it’s also got some flex in the gift-giving universe.

Knife sharpening tools / Whetstones / Steels

That previous gift is gonna get blunt as fuck without some upkeep, Braveheart! If ya don’t have some shit to care for your knife, it may as well be a spoon.

Including a whetstone or sharpening steel to keep that shit sharp will make it the best gift they’ve ever been given. These things come in a massive variety of sizes and prices, so again budget flexibility to the max.

Hot tip: I don’t mind the double-sided stone too, you can go for a whetstone with two grades on it, e.g. 800 on one side and 1000-3000 on the other, but the possibilities are endless.

Magnetic knife holder

Don’t be fooled, literally all of these fucken things do the exact same shit and they are particularly cheap if you just buy a magnetic tool holder from a hardware shop.

They will save your knives from going James Blunt by kicking around in the second drawer and look cool as shit on the wall.

Microplane

No, not a small aircraft!

These things go off and if they already have one, they now have two, lucky them.

The might ‘Sous Vide’

Truly a total fucken powerhouse of a cooking gift. No one would be sad about owning one of these genius little things.

A sous vide is a slow-cooking device that makes even a four-dollar steak feel like a real fancy pants one.

They are a low-temperature-controlled, Robocop-looking stick that goes in a pot of water and perfectly cooks heaps of shit. Peak foodie-nerd kinda stuff, without being at all pretentious or difficult to use.

I can also personally vouch for these being a goer in the gift department – I gave these to a stack of fam and friends one Chrissy and they all fucken frothed over them, used the heaps and ended up falling in love with them.

Hot tip: Doesn’t have to be an expensive one, either – they all do the same shit more or less, push water around a bucket at a low temperature! And while I’m here, you can just use snaplock sandwich bags instead of all that cryovac bag carry on, with the added bonus of less waste.

Fancy Olive Oil

That’s right… you can get some amazingly beautiful fancy shit and if you’re lucky it might even be ACTUAL olive oil (unlike a lot of bullshit pretending to be olive oil at the shops). There is almost zero chance that shit won’t get devoured too so everyone’s kicked a goal.

This last one is weird but always gets a laugh…

A small stack of old AF microwave cookbooks, preferably from the ’70s, ’80s or early ’90s.

Make sure it’s one with heaps of pictures. The reason I reckon this is a fucken sterling call, if your friend is obsessed with cooking, then they likely won’t be able to stop laughing at the shit in these books. Never a dull moment.

Oh hey also, Christmas can be a fucken really stressful time and a bloody money pit that can make heaps of people feel anxious.

So I say, if you can’t afford gifts for your cooking-obsessed mate, invite them over for a pizza sometime, cause a good mate loves you, gifts or not… and pizza rules!

