Beware of Holiday Shipping Notification Scams

It’s no secret scammers get more skilled and ingenious with time. Part of their strategy is knowing when is the best time to target certain people. As the holidays approach and people are expecting packages from Black Friday shopping or early Christmas gifts to arrive, scammers are taking advantage of the time to strike confusion and catch people off guard with shipping scams.

If you’ve gotten a text or email message that seems to be from the United States Postal Service (USPS) or any shipping company with a link, be alert. These kinds of shipping scam messages have been on the rise since May and are expected to keep increasing through the holiday shopping season, according to a news report from WGAL, an affiliate of NBC.

How do shipping message scams work?

Shipping message scams try to mimic a shipping text update that you might expect to receive from the USPS or another shipping company. They usually claim that your shipment will be returned to the sender or delayed because they are missing part of your address or a payment, and the message will include a link that seems real, as well. When you click on it, some scams will direct you to a page that looks similar to the official USPS site and will ask you to fill out contact or banking information.

Screenshot: How-To Geek, Other

While not all messages might follow the exact methodology, they do all look official, aim to give you a sense of urgency, and ask for your personal information or payment details to charge for a delivery fee.

How to stay safe from shipping message scams

To avoid falling prey to one of these scams, particularly during the busy shopping season, follow these tips: