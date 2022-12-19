14 TV Shows to Add to Your List in 2023

After 2022 has been such a good year for TV shows, can 2023 possibly top it? The signs are looking good with a bunch of new and highly anticipated returning series coming our way.

Here are some of the 2023 TV shows you should look out for next year.

What new shows are coming out in 2023?

Vikings Valhalla – Season 2

The Vikings continue to raid in season 2 of Vikings Valhalla which follows Leif, Harald and Freydis around Scandinavia as they become fugitives after the fall of Kattegat.

Release date: January 12, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Last of Us

The Last of Us is one TV show you won’t want to miss in 2023, regardless of whether you’ve played the video game or not.

The series is set in a post-apocalyptic America that has been ravaged by a pandemic that turns those infected into gruesome zombies. The story follows a hardened survivor, Joel, who is tasked with escorting a teenage girl, Ellie, across the country.

The Last of Us is one of the best stories ever told in a video game, and it will no doubt be the same on television.

Release date: January 16, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: BINGE

You – Season 4

Penn Badgley’s charming serial killer is back for another season as Netflix continues its adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ You book series.

The fourth season sees Joe start afresh in a new city after getting away with murder once again. We can go ahead and assume the saying ‘new city new me’ probably doesn’t apply in this case.

Release date: February 10 (Part 1), March 10 (Part 2), 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Mandalorian Season 3

It’s been a long break between adventures for our friend Mando, who was last seen reuniting with his young ward Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett.

The third season of The Mandalorian will see Mando and Grogu on another galaxy-hopping adventure that takes them back to Mandalore and in conflict with those who want the darksaber.

Release date: March 1, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Shadow and Bone – Season 2

The adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s YA fantasy series continues in Netflix’s second season of Shadow and Bone. The new season introduces characters new and old as Alina and Mal flee the persecution of General Kirigan (who is still very much alive).

Release date: March 16, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Yellowjackets – Season 2

Yellowjackets raised plenty of questions in season one and we’re still yet to find out how the stranded women’s soccer team go from teenage girls fighting for survival to cult-like clans murdering each other in the wilderness. Season 2 will hopefully bring some answers.

Release date: March 24, 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Paramount+

Secret Invasion

Marvel is continuing its hot streak of Disney+ shows set in the MCU with a big line-up planned for 2023. The first series we’ll see is Secret Invasion, starring Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

The series adapts the iconic Marvel comic book storyline that sees the shapeshifting Skrulls adopt the identity of powerful players around the world in their infiltration of Earth. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn are also set to star.

Release date: Autumn 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Succession – Season 4

The war within the Roy family will continue in season 4 of Succession, which sees the sale of Waystar Royco move forward. Of course, not everyone is happy with the sale which sews further division in the family.

Release date: Autumn 2023

Where to watch in Australia: BINGE

The Witcher – Season 3

While 2022 brings us the release of spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin, we’ll have to wait until 2023 to see Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia again.

The third season of The Witcher will tackle the next book in the series, The Time of Contempt, in which Geralt is still trying to protect his ward, Ciri, from the dangerous forces who seek her power. Yennefer is also along for the ride to help Ciri with her magical training, although things are probably still a bit tense after that Season 2 revelation.

Release date: Winter 2023

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

The Boys – Season 4

Superhero satire series The Boys showed us an even bloodier and raunchier side of its superheroes in Season 3 this year. Going into Season 4, things are looking grim for the team now that Homelander and Ryan are on the same side.

We’re being optimistic about this one releasing in 2023, but The Boys has had a pretty good track record with yearly releases, so we’re fairly confident we’ll still see it at some point in 2023.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Jumping off the success of its hit period romance Bridgerton, Netflix has commissioned a spin-off series starring a young version of Queen Charlotte.

The series will reveal how Queen Charlotte rose to her position of prominence and power. Golda Rosheuval, Adjoa Andoh, and Ruth Gemmell will all reprise their roles and be joined by new cast members playing their character’s younger counterparts.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Netflix

Only Murders in the Building – Season 3

Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s trio of lovable podcasters can’t seem to stop getting into trouble. The next season of Only Murders in the Building sees them wrapped up in another murder mystery after a new friend dies suspiciously. Who did it? Start placing your bets.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Disney+

Ted Lasso – Season 3

It’s been a tough year without our favourite beacon of optimism, Ted Lasso, but hopefully, that will all change in 2023.

A third (and possibly final) season of Apple TV+’s hit comedy is on the way and not a moment too soon. We’re all dying to know what happens next between Coach Lasso and his protege Nate, as well as whether AFC Richmond can come out on top in the championship.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Apple TV+

Gen V

While we’re still waiting for news on The Boys, we do know the college spin-off show Gen V will hit our screens next year.

The series is set at Vought’s school for young adult superheroes who embark on Hunger Games-style hazing rituals to achieve the college’s top ranking. Naturally, there’s plenty of blood, sex and ethical and moral boundary-pushing as well.

Release date: 2023 TBC

Where to watch in Australia: Prime Video

Networks and streamers have a habit of dropping their new series without much warning, so keep checking on this list throughout 2023 for more upcoming TV show release dates.

