6 Christmas Gift Ideas to Unashamedly Spoil Your Pet With

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The holiday shopping season is here and while you’re madly rushing around for gifts for your nearest and dearest, let’s not forget about our beloved pets.

It’s sometimes hard to think of what to buy a pet that has everything, and you can’t just buy them food. But instead of letting them rip into the paper on everyone else’s gifts, why not get your pet a gift of their own? Or maybe you need ideas for that pet-obsessed family member to make their lives a little easier.

Whichever it is, we’ve rounded up a bunch of ideas to get you started.

The Best Gift Ideas for Pets

Christmas Treats

First things first, why not get them something festive to wear on Christmas day, like the FuzzYard XMAS Santa Hat ($9.89) or the FuzzYard XMAS Reindeer Antlers ($9.89)? If they’re not into dress-ups, you could always get them their own little Christmas stocking to fill with delicious treats and toys to paw through on Christmas day, like this Zippypaws XMAS Dog Toy Stocking ($15.89) from PetCulture.

Portable Pet Water Bottles

This portable water bottle made by Zenify is a great accessory when taking your dog out on a road trip or to the local park. It has an easy one-button dispenser design that allows you to essentially create a water bowl wherever you go! Plus, if your pet doesn’t drink all of the water at once, you can press the same button and retract the water back into the bottle. They come in a range of colours and sizes for all pets, big and small.

You can grab one for $22.95 at Amazon.

Pet Swimwear

Summer is a great time to take your dog to the beach. But don’t forget they need protection from the sun and ocean nasties as well. For that reason, Huskimo has created a great range of pet rashies that offer UV protection and are comfortable and lightweight. Also on offer are some adorable pet-sized knit sweaters and hoodies if you want to get the jump on the winter months.

You can check out more of Huskimo’s products online or check for local stockists here.

Plush Toys for Pets

You can’t really go wrong with giving your furry friend a plush toy for Christmas, like this one from PetCulture ($14.99). However, if they’re one of those pets that rips it up in seconds, you might want to consider something a little sturdier, like a chew or dental toy.

Places like PetCulture, PetBarn and Pet Circles all have a range of different options.

Pet Surveillance Cameras

Not as creepy as it sounds. Many pets, and owners, now suffer separation anxiety when they go to work. Utilising a home-surveillance set-up is a great way to check on your pet during the day and get that peace of mind. You can check where they are, if they ate their breakfast and whether or not they attacked your postman all from your phone.

Arlo and Nest offer great options for small, easy-to-use home surveillance cameras.

Fun Pet Feeders

Dogs love plush toys, even if they have a tendency to destroy them. Luckily, Kong is tried and true at making the best dog toys for those that chew. Their range of cozy plush toys brings together a cute and cuddly design that is extra durable. You can check out the cozie plush range and other great Kong products at House and Petbarn.

You can also get lick mats that’ll provide a short stint of entertainment for your pet. Pet Culture has a few cute ones, like this fish-shaped one for cats or this mixed mat for doggos.

This post has been updated since its original publication.