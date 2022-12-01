Just a List of Venues Perfect for Cheering on the Socceroos in Their Next World Cup Game

As everyone knows at this point, the Socceroos have officially made their way into the Round of 16 for the 2022 Men’s World Cup. After defeating Denmark 1-0 in the wee hours of December 1, the team secured its place in the knockout phase (for the second time ever). The Socceroos made history with this win, taking out two games in the World Cup group stage for the first time. Naturally, this has resulted in an eruption of excitement from Aussie football fans. Our next game? Australia vs Argentina.

If you’re keen to cheer on Australia as they take on football giant Argentina, you’ll, of course, be able to do that at home by watching on SBS, but if you’d like to be amongst other fans IRL, here is a quick list of public places showing the game.

When is the Socceroos World Cup knockout game?

You can find a full breakdown of the World Cup Round of 16 schedule here. But Australia vs Argentina will kick off at 6:00 am AEDT on December 4, 2022. This translates to 3:00 am WA time, 5:30 am SA time, 4:30 am NT time and 5:00 am QLD time.

Where to watch Australia vs Argentina live

If you’d like to get amongst the action with other Socceroos fans, here are some venues showing the Australia vs Argentina game.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Sydney

The Star Sydney’s 24/7 Sports Bar: This sports bar has been showing every game throughout the World Cup on a 34m2 LED mega screen, so if you want a place to catch Australia vs Argentina, it’s a pretty safe bet.

TBD Public Screening Venue CBD: NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced Sydney will get a "great live site" to watch the upcoming Socceroos match but has not confirmed where it will be. We'll update you as soon as we know more.

The Ritz Cinema Randwick: If you're after a bit of a different vibe, why not check out a game in a cinema? The Ritz will be screening the Socceroos match from 6:00 am.

The Office Hotel: This sports bar near Wynyard will be screening the Aussie game.

Bankstown Sports: Head to the Basement Brewhouse, the Rainforest Lounge or the East Outdoor Terrace to catch the next Australia game.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Melbourne

Fed Square: Probably the most popular venue to check out Australian games during the World Cup, Fed Square will be showing the December 4 match on its giant screens. Get in early for a good spot.

Imperial Hotel: This well-loved CBD sports bar will be showing games throughout the duration of the World Cup. Australia games are free entry.

The Pub: In Melbourne's Southbank, The Pub at The Crown is another venue screening every World Cup game – so you can be sure Australia vs Argentina will be playing here.

The Local Port Melbourne: This pub will have doors open one hour before the Socceroos kick off and is serving a limited menu of food – as well as drinks if you're keen for a beverage.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Brisbane

King George Square and Queen Street Mall: Following the Socceroos’ win on December 1, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced plans to set up public viewing venues in the city to watch Australia vs Argentina.

Pig n' Whistle Riverside: The early morning screening of this match will start from 5:00 am at the Pig n' Whistle.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Adelaide

Telstra Plaza: As SBS reports, South Australia premier Peter Malinauskas has confirmed a live site will be set up at Telstra Plaza for football fans to cheer the Socceroos on.

The District at SkyCity: This sports venue has been screening every game throughout the World Cup so you can expect much the same for Australia vs Argentina.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Perth

Subiaco Hotel: This pub has been showing every World Cup game, no matter the time. So if you're keen on an early morning, head on over to catch the action. The website states bookings are recommended.

Vic Park Hotel: This pub is screening early-start World Cup games, so it looks to be a solid option for the upcoming Socceroos match.

The Globe: Another popular sports bar, The Globe is set to show all games in the Round of 16, including Australia vs Argentina.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Canberra

Casino Canberra: Boasting the “biggest screen in Canberra”, Casino Canberra is set to be a popular choice for watching the upcoming Socceroos game.

The Dock in Kingston: This waterside venue will be open for the next Socceroos match, though they do recommend you book ahead.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Hobart

Casino Bar at Wrest Point: Per the Guardian, The Wrest Point Casino sports bar is showing World Cup games.

Venues showing Australia vs Argentina in Darwin

Shenannigans Bar: If you’re looking to catch Australia play in Darwin, Shenannigans is set to be showing the game nice and early on December 4.

We’ll be sure to update this article with any updates on public screenings or fun new venues we come across.