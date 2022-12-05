3 Smart Speakers You Can Buy Now for Under $AU100

Smart speakers make a great gift for tech savvy folks who love to control all of their smart devices via voice commands. They’re also great for people who keep asking you questions; you keep telling them to “Google it,” but they never do. If either of those describes someone on your shopping list, you have a few gifting options under $100.

But which to choose? Smart speakers made by Google work better for people who have mostly Google apps, accounts, and other products, but they are adaptable to fit most gadgets; Amazon’s line of speakers is also pretty versatile. The best choice — whether you’re buying for yourself or as a gift — really comes down to personal preference.

Google’s Nest Mini (2nd Generation) – $AU49

The Nest Mini is Google’s most basic smart speaker and a good starter model. It does most of the same things as the full-sized Nest speaker in a smaller footprint and with sound quality that doesn’t quite stack up. The second generation model, released in fall of 2019, normally retails for around $AU49, but right now, you can get them at most retail stores for $AU35.

Echo Dot 5th Gen – $AU79 (with clock)/$AU59 (without clock)

The Echo Dot is comparable to Google’s Nest Mini. They are both smaller than their better sounding and more expensive counterparts (the Echo Studio from Amazon and the Nest Audio from Google.) The fifth-gen Echo Dot, however, just arrived in late November, yet is surprisingly on a better discount than the older fourth generation. The Echo Dot does a lot of the same things as the Nest Mini, but the newer features, like the ability to tell the temperature in the room it’s in via an internal sensor, set it apart from the Nest Mini.

Google’s Nest Audio – $AU99

You can think of Google’s Nest Audio as the Nest Mini’s older brother. According to Rtings, the Nest Audio offers a much richer, louder sound quality with better bass. If you’re looking with a great music speaker that also has a voice assistant, pick this over the Nest Mini.