You Season 4: What’s Next for Joe?

Almost as soon as You Season 3 reached our Netflix accounts, there was talk of the fourth instalment of the chilling series. More than a year on, the details are fairly light, but there are some exciting updates to discuss still.

If you’re ready to journey back into the warped mind of Joe Goldberg, here’s everything we know about Season 4 of You.

What is You about?

You is a thriller series from Netflix that follows the story of serial killer Joe Goldberg, who has a tendency to become obsessed with romantic flames.

In a statement, Netflix shared that, “Based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name, ‘What would you do for love?’ Joe Goldberg is a man who will do just about anything when love is at stake.”

There are currently three seasons of You live on Netflix (the third having dropped on October 15, 2021).

Season 4 of You: Do we have a trailer?

As soon as Season 3 of You dropped, Netflix released a short video announcing that “YOU Season 4 is in the [body] bag”.

Essentially, the video was a compilation of all the lives touched/ended by Joe’s unhealthy obsessions.

Thanks to Netflix Tudum, we’ve now got a little more detail to work with. The date announcement clip showed Joe introducing us to his new life in another new city – London, this time. Apparently, he’s changed. (Unlikely.)

Who is involved in the next season?

Naturally, Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg in You Season 4. Tati Gabrielle is also confirmed to reprise her role as Marienne Bellamy, and that’s all we really know. The new clip does show off a fair few new faces, you’ll notice.

Netflix shared that full casting updates for You Season 4 will be revealed at a later time. However, the minds behind season 4 of You have been announced.

The series is co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, Gamble alsoserves as showrunner. Developed by Gamble & Berlanti and based on the books You and Hidden Bodies by Caroline Kepnes, season 4 will be produced by Berlanti Productions, and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television. Berlanti, Gamble, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, David Madden, Gina Girolamo, John Scott, Neil Reynolds, Michael Foley, and Justin Lo alsoserve as executive producers.

That’s all we’ve got our hands on so far, but we’ll update this piece as more updates roll on out.

What can we expect from the next chapter?

Spoilers from Season 3 of You ahead.

If you think back to the end of Season 3 of You, Joe has called time on his life as husband to Love and father to Henry. After a particularly tense competition of wits, Joe out-smarted his equally-disturbed wife and murdered her while faking his own death – and framing Love for it (a more suited pair, we’ll never see). Before leaving the country, Joe left their son Henry in the care of his colleague Dante.

When we last see Joe, he is in Paris. We assume this is to follow his obsession from Season 3, Marienne, who he assumes has moved there.

When is You Season 4 releasing in Australia?

Back at Netflix Tudum, we received news that the series would release in two parts on February 10 and March 10 2023, respectively. However, recent reports state that this has been brought forward ever so slightly.

According to Digital Spy, we’ll be seeing Joe Goldberg return in Season 4 of You on February 9 and March 9 instead. One whole day earlier. We’ll take it.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.