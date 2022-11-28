The Top 5 Companies to Work for in Australia, According to Global Rankings

The influences of inflation, the pandemic and the employment market have seen plenty of Australians shift and change jobs over the past couple of years. If you’re considering a change of role, you might be interested to know which companies in Australia are the best to work for. Thanks to Forbes’ World’s Best Employers list, now we have an idea.
Top Australian companies to work for in 2022
To determine the top Australian companies, Forbes partnered with Statista for a survey of 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from 57 different countries.
Participants were asked questions to rate how willing they’d be to recommend their employer to others and to evaluate other employers in their respective industries. The resulting list spanned 800 companies, which were judged on things like their impact and image, talent development, gender equality, and social responsibility.
Within that list of 800 were a number of Australian employers. Here are the top five Aussie companies in Forbes’ list:
1 – ANZ
- Banking and Finance
- Global rank #206
- 40,211 employees
- Revenue: $28.6 billion
2 – Commonwealth Bank
- Banking
- Global rank #291
- 44,375 employees
- Revenue: $34.1 billion
3 – BHP Group
- Construction, oil & gas, mining
- Global rank #307
- 80,000 employees
- Revenue: $102 billion
4 – Amcor
- Engineering and manufacturing
- Global rank # 563
- 44,000 employees
- Revenue: $21.2 billion
5 – Telstra
- Telco services
- Global rank #565
- 27,015 employees
- Revenue: $24.6 billion
Surprise, surprise, the big banks dominate Australia’s list of top companies. Finance roles were also included in the ATO’s highest-paid Australian jobs earlier in the year, so if you can line up a tole at one of these top companies you’re truly getting the best of both worlds.
You’re probably now wondering what the top global companies are, so here are the top 10 out of the survey:
- Samsung Group
- Microsoft
- IBM
- Alphabet
- Apple
- Delta Airlines
- Costco Wholesale
- Adobe
- Southwest Airlines
- Dell Technologies
Interestingly, the U.S. holds 9 of the top 10 countries in the list, with South Korea taking out the number one spot with Samsung. Given our reliance on technology, it’s unsurprising that the top 5 global companies are all tech giants.
According to Forbes’ article, the secret sauce amongst the winners is consistently high scores across all the judgement categories, rather than excelling in specific areas.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in