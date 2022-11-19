These Jerk Stores Will Be Open on Thanksgiving

Not only do Thanksgiving traditions vary across families (both biological and chosen), communities, and regions, they also have a tendency to evolve over time. This goes for the menu (e.g. the inclusion of Brussels sprouts since they became trendy in the early 21st century), as well as shopping habits.

For some, digesting their dinner while waiting in line for discounted electronic devices became a yearly occurrence sometime in the 1990s or early 2000s. But that tradition has been fizzling out over recent years, as retailers respond to criticism that they’re ruining what’s supposed to be a “family holiday” for both shoppers and their employees, by closing on Thanksgiving Day.

For your reference, here are some of the national retailers that will remain open on Thanksgiving Day, as well as a few that will be closed.

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

Though the shift away from Thanksgiving Day shopping began before the days of COVID-19, the pandemic has accelerated its downfall.

However, in addition to many supermarkets (which fall into a different category, given that the holiday largely centres around a big meal), the following stores will remain open on Thursday, November 24, 2022 (Thanksgiving).

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Cabela’s

CVS

Dollar General*

Family Dollar*

Five Below

Michaels

Old Nacy

Rite Aid

Sears

Victoria’s Secret

Walgreens

*In many communities, these retailers are the closest thing to a grocery store

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022?

If you want to do some late-night shopping, don’t just hop in the car after Thanksgiving dinner and assume you can hit up the same places you did prior to the pandemic. That’s especially true for these retailers (including some supermarkets), which will be closed: