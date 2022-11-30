Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in December

December has arrived much too soon, but it’s here, and so is another month of new movies and series on our Aussie streaming services.

You’ll be glad to know, December is full of content that is perfect for binge-watching with family or friends after a festive feast or drink. We’ve got Netflix’s new murder mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the National Treasure TV series arrives on Disney+, Bump season 3 hits Stan, Jack Ryan returns for season 3 on Prime Video, and The Batman swings onto Binge.

Oh, and don’t forget all the Christmas titles this month, of which there are many.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in December 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in December?

December 1

Dead End

Troll

Qala

The Masked Scammer

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Episodes 25-38

Crazy Rich Asians

Bad Santa 2

Fred Claus

The Batman

December 2

Firefly Lane – Season 2, Part 1

Hot Skull

My Unorthodox Life – Season 2

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Warriors of Future

“Sr.”

December 4

Irreverent

December 5

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race

December 6

Delivery by Christmas

Sebastian Maniscalo: Is It Me?

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus

Rick and Morty – Season 6, Episode 9

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

December 7

The Most Beautiful Flower

Smiley

I Hate Christmas

Too Hot To Handle – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Marriage App

Burning Patience

December 8

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case

The Elephant Whisperers

Lookism

December 9

How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower

Dream Home Makeover – Season 4

CAT

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Dragon Age: Absolution

December 10

Alchemy of Souls – Season 1, Part 2

December 13

Single’s Inferno – Season 2

Tom Papa: What a Day!

Last Chance U: Basketball – Season 2

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure

December 14

Glitter

I Believe in Santa

Kangaroo Valley

Don’t Pick Up The Phone

December 15

The Big 4

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Sonic Prime

Violet Evergarden: Recollections

December 16

The Recruit

Paradise PD – Part 4

A Storm for Christmas

Far From Home

Cook at all Costs

Summer Job

Dance Monsters

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Private Lesson

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari

December 19

Trolley

December 20

A Not So Merry Christmas

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – Part 1

December 21

Emily in Paris – Season 3

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

I AM A KILLER – Season 4

December 22

Alice in Borderland – Season 2

Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre

December 23

Piñata Masters!

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

December 25

Time Hustler

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Daughter From Another Mother – Season 3

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Vir Das: Landing

December 26

Treason

December 27

Chelsea Handler: Revolution

December 28

The Circle – Season 5 (Episodes 1-4)

A Night at the Kindergarten

Stuck With You

7 Women and a Murder

December 29

Rise of Empires: Ottoman – Season 2

Brown and Friends

December 30

Chicago Party Aunt – Part 2

Alpha Males

La Reina del Sur – Season 3

White Noise

Secrets of Summer – Season 2

December 31

Best of Stand Up 2022

Coming soon

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Glory

The Interest of Love

God’s Crooked Lines

Netflix Games

Too Hot To Handle: Love is a Game

Solitaire

Scriptic: Crime Stories

Puzzle Gods

What’s streaming on Stan in December?

December 1

Christmas Ransom

Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Amsterdam Undercover – Season 2

Allied

Ghost in the Shell (2017)

Open Season (2006)

Philadelphia

Drag Race Italia – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

December 2

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Reunion – Season 1

First Wives Club – Season 3, Episodes 5-6

Burlesque

December 3

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II

December 4

Dangerous Liaisons – Season 1, Episode 5

Last Ride

Keep Going

Final Destination (2000)

December 5

Yellowstone – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

A Lion Returns

December 6

Sins of the City – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Kedi

The August Virgin

December 7

T2: Trainspotting

Three Perfect Daughters

Beauty

December 8

Dead Europe

Delicious

December 9

The Social Network

December 10

The Mighty Ones – Season 2, Episodes 11-20

The Magic of Belle Isle

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

December 11

Us – Season 1

The Craft

Don’t Breathe

December 12

Evil – Season 3

Forgotten We’ll be

December 13

New York, I Love You

December 14

Disclosure (2021)

Todd Sampson’s Body Hack – Season 3

Timbuktu

December 15

The Mule

A Woman as A Friend

Declaration of War

December 16

I Am Not Your Negro

Pineapple Express

December 17

Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)

Life (2017)

December 18

Sex Tape

Tokyo Shaking

December 19

Top Gear – Season 33, Episode 5 (Christmas Special)

Between Two Waters

The Notebook

December 20

Rock ‘N’ Roll Nerd: The Tim Minchin Story

Unclenching The Fists

Limbo

December 21

I Hate Suzie – Season 2

After the Verdict – Season 1

Easy A

An Impossible Love

Lucia’s Grace

December 22

The Motorcycle Diaries

Tom of Finland

Once In Summer

December 23

Loving Vincent

Captain Phillips

December 24

Step Brothers

December 25

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

December 26

Bump – Season 3

Argo

Call The Midwife – 2020 Christmas Special

December 27

Dumb Criminals (2015)

I’m Glad My Mother Is Alive

December 28

Ghosts: 2021 Christmas Special

Official Competition

Paris, 13th District

December 29

McQueen

Sorry Angel

The Longest Night (La Mala Noche)

December 30

Lady Macbeth

District 9

December 31

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in December?

December 2

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

I Want A Baby

Maui Shark Mystery

Jaws vs Boats

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

December 7

Amsterdam

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin – Season 1

The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 20

For Life – Seasons 1-2

Car SOS – Season 10

Evil Genius – Season 1

Future Man – Season 3

December 8

Just Love and a Thousand Songs

December 9

The American Rescue Dog Show

It’s a Wonderful Binge

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Weekend Family Christmas Special

December 14

National Treasure: Edge of History – Season 1, Episodes 1-2

Between the World and Us – Season 1

December 16

The Pupil

Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)

The Thing About Harry

Zombies Halloween Cast Party

Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20

December 21

Boston Legal – Seasons 1-2

December 28

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl

December 30

True Lies

What’s streaming on Binge in December?

December 1

Colin From Accounts – Season 1

Gossip Girl (2021) – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 2, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)

Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Doctor Who – Season 13

Coronation Street – Episode 10791 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9490 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6590 (daily episodes)

The Batman

Operation Mincemeat

Delicious

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Special)

Planes, Train and Christmas Trees

December 2

Branson – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Chivalry – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 19, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Masterchef UK: The Professionals Rematch – Season 4

Rookie Blue – Seasons 1-6

Barbra Streisand: Becoming an Icon

My Lottery Dream Home International – Season 1

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 105 (daily episodes)

Welcome to Mama’s

The Assassination of Jesse James

A Hollywood Christmas

Get Santa

Christmas Plus One

The Nine Kittens of Christmas

December 3

Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Firestarter

Father Stu

Under The Christmas Tree

Sweet Navidad

Christmas Party Crashers

A Christmas Story

The Christmas Retreat

December 4

Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

SWAT – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Christmas Comes Twice

The. Christmas Doctor

Christmas She Wrote

Cranberry Christmas

Love, Lights, Holidays!

The First Noelle

Mistletoe Match

December 5

The White Lotus – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge Australia – Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)

If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox – Season 1

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

A Candlelit Christmas

December 6

His Dark Materials – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

The Back Side of Television – Season 1

The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3 (Christmas Special)

12 Dog Days Til Christmas

Candy Cane Candidate

December 7

The Winchesters – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire: Best Of – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

December 8

Shaq – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Doom Patrol – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

My Favourite Christmas Tree

December 9

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Sewing Bee – Seasons 1-7

Legend

The Drover’s Wife

10 Truths About Love

The Great British Sewing Bee – Seasons 1-2 Christmas specials

December 10

The Last Moment of Clarity

Madame

Pinocchio: A True Story

Boyfriends of Christmas Past

December 11

Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder

Campfire Christmas

The Christmas Contest

Christmas CEO

Second Chance Christmas

December 12

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Seasons 2-3

Kings of Pain – Season 2

Tom Kerridge’s Christmas Dinner (Special)

December 13

We’re Here – Season 2

The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials – Season 12

December 14

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

December 15

Taskmaster – Seasons 1-6

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions – Season 1

The Year of Living Dangerously

The Great Holiday Bake War

December 16

Masterchef UK: Celebrity Rematch – Season 2

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

December 17

More Power – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Titans Go!: DC Super Girls

Bran Nue Dae

King Tweety

Batwheels: Holiday on Ice

December 18

Pink Cadillac

Victor/Victoria

Escape to Victory

December 20

Lego City Adventures – Season 4

Daniel Day-Lewis, The Hollywood Genius

December 21

Agatha Christie: Ordeal by Innocence – Season 1

Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1

Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse – Season 1

Alice (2022)

The Adventures of Paddington – Season 2 (Christmas special)

SpongeBob Squarepants – Season 13 (Christmas Special)

The Repair Shop – Season 6 (Christmas Special)

December 22

Mothering Sunday

Kamp Koral – Season 1 (Christmas special)

The Patrick Star Show – Season 1 (Christmas Special)

December 23

Masterchef: Champion of Champions

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 6 (Christmas Special)

December 26

Call The Midwife – Season 12 (Christmas Special)

December 27

Death in Paradise – Season 12 (Christmas Special)

December 29

The Lost City

Settlers

December 30

Fortress

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye

December 31

The Last Year of Television 2022 (Special)

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in December?

December 1

Moonlight

December 2

You Christmas or Mine

Three Pines – Season 1

Riches – Season 1

December 3

Firestarter

Father Stu

December 9

Something From Tiffany’s

Operation Mincemeat

December 12

He’s Just Not That Into You

December 13

Dr Seuss Baking Challenge – Season 1

December 16

Nanny

About Fate

December 19

Law Abiding Citizens

December 20

Everything Everywhere All At Once

December 21

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 3

December 22

Logan Lucky

December 28

Baywatch

December 30

Island – Season 1

Wildcat

December 31

Lee Kernaghan: Boy From The Bush

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in December?

December 2

Slow Horses – Season 2

December 9

Emancipation

Little America – Season 2

