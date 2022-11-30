Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in December

December has arrived much too soon, but it’s here, and so is another month of new movies and series on our Aussie streaming services.
You’ll be glad to know, December is full of content that is perfect for binge-watching with family or friends after a festive feast or drink. We’ve got Netflix’s new murder mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the National Treasure TV series arrives on Disney+, Bump season 3 hits Stan, Jack Ryan returns for season 3 on Prime Video, and The Batman swings onto Binge.
Oh, and don’t forget all the Christmas titles this month, of which there are many.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in December 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in December?
December 1
- Dead End
- Troll
- Qala
- The Masked Scammer
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean – Episodes 25-38
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Bad Santa 2
- Fred Claus
- The Batman
December 2
- Firefly Lane – Season 2, Part 1
- Hot Skull
- My Unorthodox Life – Season 2
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Warriors of Future
- “Sr.”
December 4
- Irreverent
December 5
- Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race
December 6
- Delivery by Christmas
- Sebastian Maniscalo: Is It Me?
- The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus
- Rick and Morty – Season 6, Episode 9
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
December 7
- The Most Beautiful Flower
- Smiley
- I Hate Christmas
- Too Hot To Handle – Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Marriage App
- Burning Patience
December 8
- In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Lookism
December 9
- How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower
- Dream Home Makeover – Season 4
- CAT
- Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Dragon Age: Absolution
December 10
- Alchemy of Souls – Season 1, Part 2
December 13
- Single’s Inferno – Season 2
- Tom Papa: What a Day!
- Last Chance U: Basketball – Season 2
- Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure
December 14
- Glitter
- I Believe in Santa
- Kangaroo Valley
- Don’t Pick Up The Phone
December 15
- The Big 4
- Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery
- Sonic Prime
- Violet Evergarden: Recollections
December 16
- The Recruit
- Paradise PD – Part 4
- A Storm for Christmas
- Far From Home
- Cook at all Costs
- Summer Job
- Dance Monsters
- BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Private Lesson
- The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari
December 19
- Trolley
December 20
- A Not So Merry Christmas
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh – Part 1
December 21
- Emily in Paris – Season 3
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- I AM A KILLER – Season 4
December 22
- Alice in Borderland – Season 2
- Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre
December 23
- Piñata Masters!
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
December 25
- Time Hustler
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Daughter From Another Mother – Season 3
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Vir Das: Landing
December 26
- Treason
December 27
- Chelsea Handler: Revolution
December 28
- The Circle – Season 5 (Episodes 1-4)
- A Night at the Kindergarten
- Stuck With You
- 7 Women and a Murder
December 29
- Rise of Empires: Ottoman – Season 2
- Brown and Friends
December 30
- Chicago Party Aunt – Part 2
- Alpha Males
- La Reina del Sur – Season 3
- White Noise
- Secrets of Summer – Season 2
December 31
- Best of Stand Up 2022
Coming soon
- My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- The Glory
- The Interest of Love
- God’s Crooked Lines
Netflix Games
- Too Hot To Handle: Love is a Game
- Solitaire
- Scriptic: Crime Stories
- Puzzle Gods
What’s streaming on Stan in December?
December 1
- Christmas Ransom
- Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Amsterdam Undercover – Season 2
- Allied
- Ghost in the Shell (2017)
- Open Season (2006)
- Philadelphia
- Drag Race Italia – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
December 2
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Reunion – Season 1
- First Wives Club – Season 3, Episodes 5-6
- Burlesque
December 3
- Canada’s Drag Race vs The World – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
- Bad Boys (1995)
- Bad Boys II
December 4
- Dangerous Liaisons – Season 1, Episode 5
- Last Ride
- Keep Going
- Final Destination (2000)
December 5
- Yellowstone – Season 5, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- A Lion Returns
December 6
- Sins of the City – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Kedi
- The August Virgin
December 7
- T2: Trainspotting
- Three Perfect Daughters
- Beauty
December 8
- Dead Europe
- Delicious
December 9
- The Social Network
December 10
- The Mighty Ones – Season 2, Episodes 11-20
- The Magic of Belle Isle
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
December 11
- Us – Season 1
- The Craft
- Don’t Breathe
December 12
- Evil – Season 3
- Forgotten We’ll be
December 13
- New York, I Love You
December 14
- Disclosure (2021)
- Todd Sampson’s Body Hack – Season 3
- Timbuktu
December 15
- The Mule
- A Woman as A Friend
- Declaration of War
December 16
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Pineapple Express
December 17
- Glengarry Glen Ross (1992)
- Life (2017)
December 18
- Sex Tape
- Tokyo Shaking
December 19
- Top Gear – Season 33, Episode 5 (Christmas Special)
- Between Two Waters
- The Notebook
December 20
- Rock ‘N’ Roll Nerd: The Tim Minchin Story
- Unclenching The Fists
- Limbo
December 21
- I Hate Suzie – Season 2
- After the Verdict – Season 1
- Easy A
- An Impossible Love
- Lucia’s Grace
December 22
- The Motorcycle Diaries
- Tom of Finland
- Once In Summer
December 23
- Loving Vincent
- Captain Phillips
December 24
- Step Brothers
December 25
- My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
December 26
- Bump – Season 3
- Argo
- Call The Midwife – 2020 Christmas Special
December 27
- Dumb Criminals (2015)
- I’m Glad My Mother Is Alive
December 28
- Ghosts: 2021 Christmas Special
- Official Competition
- Paris, 13th District
December 29
- McQueen
- Sorry Angel
- The Longest Night (La Mala Noche)
December 30
- Lady Macbeth
- District 9
December 31
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in December?
December 2
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- I Want A Baby
- Maui Shark Mystery
- Jaws vs Boats
- Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays
December 7
- Amsterdam
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin – Season 1
- The Incredible Dr. Pol – Season 20
- For Life – Seasons 1-2
- Car SOS – Season 10
- Evil Genius – Season 1
- Future Man – Season 3
December 8
- Just Love and a Thousand Songs
December 9
- The American Rescue Dog Show
- It’s a Wonderful Binge
- Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again
- Weekend Family Christmas Special
December 14
- National Treasure: Edge of History – Season 1, Episodes 1-2
- Between the World and Us – Season 1
December 16
- The Pupil
- Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
- The Thing About Harry
- Zombies Halloween Cast Party
- Queen Elizabeth: A Royal Life – A Special Edition of 20/20
December 21
- Boston Legal – Seasons 1-2
December 28
- Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl
December 30
- True Lies
December 1
- Colin From Accounts – Season 1
- Gossip Girl (2021) – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 2, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
- Pamela’s Garden of Eden – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Doctor Who – Season 13
- Coronation Street – Episode 10791 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9490 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6590 (daily episodes)
- The Batman
- Operation Mincemeat
- Delicious
- Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Special)
- Planes, Train and Christmas Trees
December 2
- Branson – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Chivalry – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 19, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Masterchef UK: The Professionals Rematch – Season 4
- Rookie Blue – Seasons 1-6
- Barbra Streisand: Becoming an Icon
- My Lottery Dream Home International – Season 1
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 105 (daily episodes)
- Welcome to Mama’s
- The Assassination of Jesse James
- A Hollywood Christmas
- Get Santa
- Christmas Plus One
- The Nine Kittens of Christmas
December 3
- Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Celebrity Bake Off – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- Firestarter
- Father Stu
- Under The Christmas Tree
- Sweet Navidad
- Christmas Party Crashers
- A Christmas Story
- The Christmas Retreat
December 4
- Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- SWAT – Season 6, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Christmas Comes Twice
- The. Christmas Doctor
- Christmas She Wrote
- Cranberry Christmas
- Love, Lights, Holidays!
- The First Noelle
- Mistletoe Match
December 5
- The White Lotus – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 7, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 9, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge Australia – Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
- If We’re Being Honest With Laverne Cox – Season 1
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- A Candlelit Christmas
December 6
- His Dark Materials – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- The Back Side of Television – Season 1
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 3 (Christmas Special)
- 12 Dog Days Til Christmas
- Candy Cane Candidate
December 7
- The Winchesters – Season 1, Episodes 7-8 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire: Best Of – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge – Season 38, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
December 8
- Shaq – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Doom Patrol – Season 4, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- My Favourite Christmas Tree
December 9
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 14, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Seasons 1-7
- Legend
- The Drover’s Wife
- 10 Truths About Love
- The Great British Sewing Bee – Seasons 1-2 Christmas specials
December 10
- The Last Moment of Clarity
- Madame
- Pinocchio: A True Story
- Boyfriends of Christmas Past
December 11
- Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder
- Campfire Christmas
- The Christmas Contest
- Christmas CEO
- Second Chance Christmas
December 12
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Seasons 2-3
- Kings of Pain – Season 2
- Tom Kerridge’s Christmas Dinner (Special)
December 13
- We’re Here – Season 2
- The Great British Bake Off: Festive Specials – Season 12
December 14
- Icons Unearthed: Star Wars – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
December 15
- Taskmaster – Seasons 1-6
- Taskmaster: Champion of Champions – Season 1
- The Year of Living Dangerously
- The Great Holiday Bake War
December 16
- Masterchef UK: Celebrity Rematch – Season 2
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
December 17
- More Power – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Titans Go!: DC Super Girls
- Bran Nue Dae
- King Tweety
- Batwheels: Holiday on Ice
December 18
- Pink Cadillac
- Victor/Victoria
- Escape to Victory
December 20
- Lego City Adventures – Season 4
- Daniel Day-Lewis, The Hollywood Genius
December 21
- Agatha Christie: Ordeal by Innocence – Season 1
- Agatha Christie: The ABC Murders – Season 1
- Agatha Christie: The Pale Horse – Season 1
- Alice (2022)
- The Adventures of Paddington – Season 2 (Christmas special)
- SpongeBob Squarepants – Season 13 (Christmas Special)
- The Repair Shop – Season 6 (Christmas Special)
December 22
- Mothering Sunday
- Kamp Koral – Season 1 (Christmas special)
- The Patrick Star Show – Season 1 (Christmas Special)
December 23
- Masterchef: Champion of Champions
- Blaze and the Monster Machines – Season 6 (Christmas Special)
December 26
- Call The Midwife – Season 12 (Christmas Special)
December 27
- Death in Paradise – Season 12 (Christmas Special)
December 29
- The Lost City
- Settlers
December 30
- Fortress
- Fortress: Sniper’s Eye
December 31
- The Last Year of Television 2022 (Special)
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in December?
December 1
- Moonlight
December 2
- You Christmas or Mine
- Three Pines – Season 1
- Riches – Season 1
December 3
- Firestarter
- Father Stu
December 9
- Something From Tiffany’s
- Operation Mincemeat
December 12
- He’s Just Not That Into You
December 13
- Dr Seuss Baking Challenge – Season 1
December 16
- Nanny
- About Fate
December 19
- Law Abiding Citizens
December 20
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
December 21
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season 3
December 22
- Logan Lucky
December 28
- Baywatch
December 30
- Island – Season 1
- Wildcat
December 31
- Lee Kernaghan: Boy From The Bush
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in December?
December 2
- Slow Horses – Season 2
December 9
- Emancipation
- Little America – Season 2
