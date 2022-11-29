McDonalds’ Summer Menu Is Bringing Back Burgers and a New McFlurry

The end of the year has arrived and so has summer. With that comes a lot of new changes, including the menu at McDonald’s. Following a month of epic November deals, Macca’s has revealed two new items are making their way to the menu for summer.

What new menu items does McDonald’s have for summer?

The summer items include a bunch of returning favourites as well as some new meals to sink your teeth into. You’ll want to get in quick, though, because they’re only here while summer lasts.

On the McDonald’s summer menu this year, we have:

Cajun Chicken Deluxe (new)

100% Aussie, RSPCA Approved crispy chicken fillet, Macca’s cheese, fresh tomato and crispy lettuce – served on a sesame seed bun. Featuring one of Macca’s most requested sauces – tangy Cajun sauce.

McFlurry with Cadbury Caramilk Hokey Pokey (new)

Macca’s iconic, creamy soft serve mixed with flakes of Cadbury Caramilk chocolate, golden Hokey Pokey pieces and Caramilk sauce – the perfect sweet summer treat.

El Maco Beef

Two 100% Aussie beef patties, Mexican-inspired El Maco sauce, sour cream, cheese, fresh locally-sourced tomato and crispy lettuce – served on a sesame seed bun. Back on menus for the first time since 2020.

Cheesy Jalapeño Pops with El Maco Sauce

Delicious bite-sized pops that are crispy on the outside with an oozy melting cheddar cheese and crunchy jalapeño filling. The perfect combination of cheesy and spicy, served with tangy El Maco sauce.

You’ll find these new menu items in McDonald’s stores across the country and via McDelivery from November 30.

Unfortunately, the new summer menu does not yet include the Adult Happy Meal that boomed in popularity overseas, but we can dream. If you want to add a little more heat to the season, you can also try McDonald’s McSpicy chilli range, which is available in restaurants now.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.