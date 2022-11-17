Magic Mike’s Last Dance Is Coming

Just when you thought Magic Mike’s days of grinding to ‘Pony’ might be over, we’re getting one last memorable ride, it seems. Magic Mike’s Last Dance: The Final Tease (which uses both ‘last’ and ‘final’ in the title, so it has to be the end) is body-rolling its way towards screens, and we are ready for it to be quite the party.

Grab the body oil, and strap in: here is everything we know about Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

What’s Magic Mike, again?

If you are (somehow) new to the world of our friend Magic Mike, allow us to offer an introduction. The first Magic Mike film dropped in 2012, and the film was loosely based on the real-life experiences of the man behind the character Mike, Channing Tatum.

Tatum spent some time stripping before his acting career took off, and the film centres on the story of a Tampa-based stripper (Magic Mike) who meets a younger dancer interested in the world and takes him under his wing.

The first film is famous for introducing the world to Channing Tatum dancing to ‘Pony’.

Magic Mike XXL dropped in 2015, and it took the special sauce of sexy-meets-silly from the first film and expanded on it. The second Magic Mike movie saw much of the original cast return and follows Mike as comes out of retirement to perform at a stripper’s convention with his pals.

The second movie is worth watching just to see Jada Pinkett Smith command a room. And also to see Channing Tatum and Twitch dance opposite one another.

What’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance about?

Well, seemingly, this is all about Magic Mike’s actual final run as a stripping legend and an opportunity to create something larger from his talent.

The synopsis reads as follows:

‘Magic’ Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

Can I see a trailer?

Hell yeah, you can. Warner Bros has released its first official trailer for the film, and it’s one you’ll want to watch on repeat. Whoever had the idea to pair up Channing Tatum and Selma Hayek Pinault deserves a serious round of applause.

Who is in the cast line-up?

Magic Mike’s third round is, of course, going to star Channing Tatum. Alongside him, we’ll see Salma Hayek Pinault, Ayub Khan Din, Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed, and Vicki Pepperdine. Can’t tell you if our old pals Joe Manganiello (Big Dick Richie), Matt Bomer (Ken) and Adam Rodriguez (Tito) will make an appearance this time.

Steven Soderbergh is back in the director’s seat again.

Okay, when can I watch Magic Mike’s Last Dance?

We have a little wait ahead of us, as Magic Mike’s Last Dance is set to hit cinemas on February 9. Perfect romantic Valentine’s Day watch, if you ask us.

In the interim, you can find Magic Mike (the OG) on Netflix, Stan, Prime Video and Binge. Magic Mike XXL is over at Paramount+ and Binge. You can also check out this list of the horniest films ever made and shows with great sex scenes.