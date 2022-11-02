Here’s How to Snag a 55″ TV From Walmart for $US188 ($261)

It happens every year: Customers get hyped about an amazing online Black Friday deal only to be let down when the website crashes or their internet is too slow to snag the best first-come, first-served deals. But this year, there’s a workaround on at least one impressive deal on this 55″ 4K Smart TV deal from Walmart, even if you miss out on the first round.

Walmart is having an early online Black Friday sale on this TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 7 for Walmart+ members: It’ll be $US188 ($261), marked down from $US499 ($693) retail price. (Non-members will have access to the deal starting at 7 p.m. ET, but the TVs are very likely to be sold out before then.) In previous years, even folks who signed up for a Walmart+ membership to have access to the deal couldn’t get one before they sold out, leaving them without a TV and with a Walmart+ membership they really didn’t want in the first place. (A membership is $US49 ($68) for the the first year and $US98 ($136) for subsequent years, or $US12.95 ($18) per month.)

How to still get the deal after the TVs sell out

This year, we have confirmed that if you’re not able to buy that specific 55″ inch TV before they run out of stock from Walmart’s website, you can purchase any other 55″ TV from Walmart’s website, and they will match you the $US188 ($261) price for the TV you choose. There are some caveats though.

Walmart says you will have to buy the TV and then call their customer service number at 1-800-925-6278 and speak with a representative. Tell them you are a Walmart+ member (non-members are out of luck) and that you tried to purchase the TV but they ran out of stock before you could get yours. (Make sure to purchase and call before 7 p.m. ET when the deal opens up to non-members — after that time, they won’t match you.) Let them know you purchased a different 55″ TV and ask them to price match it. The representative should know about their price-matching program; if they don’t, ask to speak to their manager who should allow you to price match it.

Walmart says this is a “one-time courtesy” for Walmart+ members. They also say if there are no 55″ TVs available, they will allow you to purchase a similar size with similar specs. There is some wiggle room for negotiation if there is no clear “similar” TV, but that will depend on who you talk to.