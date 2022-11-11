Ford Recalls 47,000 SUVs for Faulty Backup Cameras

The dangers of distracted driving are hardly news. Even a second of looking away from the road can be potentially devastating when driving at high speeds. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that on average, 30,000 crashes are caused by distracted drivers each year; 400 of those crashes are fatal.

To help remove one possible cause of distracted driving, the NHTSA has announced a recall for some 47,000 2021-2022 Ford Bronco SUVs due to a problem with their rearview backup cameras.

What triggered the Bronco recall?

According to Ford, the rearview camera image on some Ford Broncos continues to be displayed on the dashboard even after the vehicle is switched out of the reverse position. The concern, from Ford and the NHTSA, is that the rearview image may distract drivers, and could increase the likelihood of a crash.

The root of the problem comes from the SYNC technology software, which allows hands-free voice-activated communication and navigation, not properly configuring when the driver operates the vehicle in 4-Low mode.

What do I do if my Ford Bronco was recalled?

The recalled Ford Bronco models were produced between Sep. 23, 2020 and May 18, 2022. You can bring your car into the dealership to have the issue corrected, though Ford will also be implementing an over-the-air software update that fixes the SYNC system issue automatically. This means you do not need to physically bring your cars to your local dealership to have the recall issue corrected (but you can if you want to).

Broncos had another recent recall in late June after Ford noted that some 63,000 models could have their windshields detach, increasing the risk of injury. Weeks before that recall, about 53,000 Broncos were recalled for rear doors opening despite the child safety lock being on.

If you’re an owner, expect a notification letter about the camera recall to be mailed out to you on Dec. 19, 2022. You may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332 with questions. Ford’s number for this recall is 22C27. To contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline, call 1-888-327-4236 or go to their website. Their NHTSA Campaign Number for this recall is 22V825000.