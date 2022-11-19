Don’t Miss These USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines

With the 2022 holiday season kicking off next week with Thanksgiving, time is running out to send any packages, cards, and other mail that you want to arrive by Christmas (December 25), the end of Hanukkah (which runs from December 18 — 26), or the beginning of Kwanzaa (December 26 — January 1).
Here are the United States Postal Service (USPS) holiday shipping deadlines for 2022.
USPS holiday shipping dates to destinations in the United States
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before December 25:
Lower 48 states
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 17
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 19
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23
Alaska
- USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 2
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21
Hawaii
- USPS Retail Ground Service: n/a
- First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Service: Dec. 17
- Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 21
USPS holiday shipping dates to international destinations
Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery to international destination before December 25:
Africa
- First-Class Package International Service: Nov. 29
- Priority Mail International Service: Nov. 29
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 6
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 20
Asia/Pacific Rim
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 20
Australia/New Zealand
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 20
Canada
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 22
Caribbean
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 21
Central and South America
- First-Class Package International Service: Nov. 29
- Priority Mail International Service: Nov. 29
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 6
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 20
Europe
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 21
Mexico
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 22
Middle East
- First-Class Package International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail International Service: Dec. 6
- Priority Mail Express International Service: Dec. 13
- Global Express Guaranteed Service: Dec. 20
