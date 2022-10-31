Don’t Eat This Chicken From Costco That Might Contain Hard Pieces of Plastic

Foster Farms is recalling approximately 67,132 kg of fully cooked frozen chicken breast patties for potentially containing hard, clear pieces of plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The chicken was shipped to a handful of Costco distribution centres across the country.

Foster Farms notified the FSIS about customers complaining about finding clear, hard plastic embedded in the chicken product; there have been no official reports about injuries associated with the recall, but the FSIS believes the plastic can be sharp and cause injury.

Which chicken products are being recalled?

The recall includes fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patties produced on Aug. 11, 2022. Here’s how to tell whether yours are included:

80-oz. plastic bag packages containing 20 pieces of “CHICKEN PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with best by date “08/11/23,” establishment number “P-33901,” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging, as well as “7527899724” under the barcode.

You can check the label here.

Which Costcos are affected?

The products were shipped to Costco distribution centres in the following states:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Utah

Washington

Keep in mind that the recalled chicken may have been further distributed to Costco retail locations in other parts of the country, as well, according to the FSIS. Make sure to check the best by date, establishment number, and lot code if you have the product.

What should you do if your chicken was recalled?

The FSIS urges those with recalled chicken not to eat it (and urges retailers not to sell it). Instead, throw them away or return them to Costco. If you have consumed the chicken and are concerned about an injury or illness, the FSIS says you should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have questions, contact the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-800-338-8051 or [email protected] If you have a question about food safety, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat via AskUSDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

If you consumed the product and were harmed or wish to report a different problem with meat, poultry, or egg products, you can report it here.