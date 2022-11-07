Don’t Eat These Recalled Nestle Cookies, FDA Says

Last month, Nestle had a different cookie dough recall for their Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. This time, it’s the Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that are being recalled for concerns of having a soft plastic film inside of their cookie mix. The recall was made after consumers contacted Nestle about the plastic film in their cookie dough. Fortunately, there have been no reported illness or injuries from consuming the plastic.

Which Nestle cookies are being recalled?

There are three batches of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs that are being voluntarily recalled, all produced between Aug. 1-3, 2022. The tubs were distributed nationwide to retailers. The following batch codes with their corresponding “Best By” dates are affected by the recall:

22135554RR, Jan. 28, 2023

22145554RR, Jan. 29, 2023

22155554RR, Jan. 30, 2023

The batch code and “Best By” date can both be found on the side of the white lid. Here’s a picture that shows where you can locate the information to tell if your tub is affected by the recall. According to the FDA, the recall does not involve any other Nestle products, like other varieties of Edible or Ready-to-Bake cookie dough, so no need to worry about those.

What to do if you bought the recalled Nestle cookies

If one of your tubs matches the information above, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns you to not consume the sweet dough and instead return it to the retailer where you purchased it for a replacement or refund. If you have more questions about the recall and want to contact Nestle USA, you can call them at (800) 681-1678 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.