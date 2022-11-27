Level Up Your Life

Add To Cart: 44 Cyber Monday Homewares Sales Worth Shopping

If you’ve recently graduated beyond share house furniture and are looking to freshen up your home, the massive online shopping event that is Cyber Monday’s homewares sales 2022 should be the first place you start.

The Cyber Monday sales officially kicked off this morning (following suit after Black Friday) and big retailers like Emma Sleep, Dyson, The Good Guys, THE ICONIC, and more have decided to participate. You can score a discount on everything from home and kitchen appliances right through to buttery-soft bedsheets, cute home decor and vacuums.

All you need to do is know where to look, so we’ve decided to curate a running list of all the best Cyber Monday homewares sales to help you find everything you need.

The Best Cyber Monday Homewares Sales

Kitchen & Home Appliances Sales

The Best Black Friday Homewares Sales

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+, $799 (usually $1,199) 

  • Dyson — Save up to $400 on Dyson tech
  • The Good Guys –  Save on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
  • Lounge Lovers — 10-50% off storewide
  • Ecovacs Up to 53% off robot vacuums
  • Castlery — Up to 40% off on select styles
  • House — Take an extra 25% off using the code BLACKSALE
  • Koala — Up to 30% off
  • Tirtyl — Up to 56% off
  • Canningvale Up to 80% off
  • NespressoUp to 15% off machines and accessories
  • Vinomofo Up to 75% off
  • Harris Scarfe — Up to 60% off select products
  • Temple & Webster Up to 60% off select products
  • Bunnings — A range of discounts on select home and DIY products
  • Godfreys Up to $300 off top vacuum cleaners and cleaning solutions
  • eBay
    • Save 22% off a wide range of tech products if you’re an eBay Plus member by using the code FRIBLK22
    • Save 20% off if you aren’t a member with the promo code FRIBLK20

Homewares & Bedding Sales

Emma Comfort Mattress, $574.50 (usually $1,149)

Decor Sales

Mosey Me Garden Tablecloth, $220 (usually $176)

  • Surf Stitch — 30-40% off storewide using the code: BFSale
  • THE ICONIC — Up to 40% off homewares and decor
  • Myer — Up to 50% off homewares
  • Temple & Webster Up to 60% off select products
  • Eco Modern Essentials — Up to 50% off sitewide
  • House — Take an extra 25% off using the code BLACKSALE
  • Adairs — Save 25% on full price and 40% on best-sellers
  • Saardé — Save 22 per cent off storewide

Smart Home & Tech Sales

Sonos Roam, $249 (usually $299)

  • SonosUp to $300 off select speakers
  • The Good GuysSave on a range of tech and appliances, including TVs, wireless headphones and robot vacuums
  • Nanoleaf 20% off lighting products
  • Amazon DevicesSave up to 50% on Amazon Echo devices
  • ECOVACS Save on select ECOVACS products

Want more Cyber Monday 2022 deals?

Check out more of Lifehacker Australia’s Cyber Monday 2022 sale round-ups below:

