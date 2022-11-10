Eat up These Kitchen Appliance Deals Before Click Frenzy Ends

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A kitchen is a happy place for most of us. Whether we enjoy spending our time cooking (or just eating the food), there’s a lot of fun to be had in that big ol’ area of your house. So, if you’ve been promising to replace your old toaster or finally treat yourself to a high-tech gadget like an air fryer or KitchenAid mixer — these Click Frenzy 2022 deals on kitchen appliances and cookware are your chance!

The major online shopping event Click Frenzy Mayhem 2022 is officially here, running for 53-hours from 7pm (AEST) on Tuesday, November 8 2022, until midnight (AEST) on Thursday, November 10 2022. So, you’ll have to be quick if you’re keen to snag the best Click Frenzy offers.

To give you a little taste of what’s out there, we’ve rounded up some of our top picks…

The best Click Frenzy kitchen deals from 2022

Cosmic Cookware is wiping $38 off their iconic 5-piece cosmo set

You’ll get two fry pans (one of which is Cosmic Cookware’s epic viral one), a large casserole saucepan and glass lids for a cheeky discount. How can ya top that?!

Shop here.

Kogan is taking up to 75% off

Save big on top appliances like kettles and air fryers, including this Kogan 1400W Classic Stand Mixer for $69.99 (usually $219).

Shop here.

Harris Scarfe is taking 50-60% off

You can now create the best roast pork crackling on this planet (and no, you don’t have to tell anyone the secret special sauce is to pop it in an air fryer) thanks to Harris Scarfe’s massive sale where you can score this highly-rated Healthy Choice Digital Airfryer baby (and a bunch of other bakeware, cookware and appliances) for $89 (usually $249.99).

Shop here.

Target is taking 20% off bed, bath and home

Target is renowned for having the most gorgeous dining sets and selling random appliances that you never knew you needed. Case in point: this Sunbeam Iced Coffee Machine going for $89. A true summer delight.

Shop here.

Spotlight is taking 20-60% off storewide

Including baking goods, dining sets, and kitchen storage options, Spotlight’s epic sale will give you discounts on all your Christmas tableware needs for less. Take this 4-pack of Circleware Winston whiskey glasses that are going for just $6 (usually $20), for example.

Shop here.

Canningvale is taking up to 80% off

Save on kitchen decor, table mats, oven mitts and more with the code ‘FRENZY10’. This includes getting your hands on the Cucina Stripe Rectangular Table Cloth for $59.99 (usually $119.99). Your Christmas lunch setting has never looked better.

Shop here.

Salt & Pepper’s specialty is beautiful dining sets. That’s why if you’re in the market for new crockery and plates, you’ll want to check out this sale. You can nab the set pictured here for $49.95 (usually $179.95).

Shop here.

House is taking an extra 20% off sitewide

Save up to 75% on all your kitchen essentials with the code ‘FRENZYME20’. You know you want to. If you’re still not convinced, would it help if we told you that you could get this knife set for $600 off its RRP?! You’re welcome.

Shop here.

PSA: we’ll be updating this running list of the best Click Frenzy Kitchen deals right here, so bookmark this page to stay in the loop.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.