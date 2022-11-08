Pass the Mic: You Can Use Your Apple TV for Home Karaoke Sessions

Listen, if there is one thing I will always be down for – it’s a loose, late-night karaoke session. Not just because my rendition of ‘Zombie’ by the Cranberries is phenomenal…ly bad, but because singing your guts out with a group of friends is one of the best, silliest, most joyful activities there is.

So, imagine my delight when I discovered that, friend, you can set up your own impressive karaoke session at home pretty easily if you have an Apple TV 4K on hand.

How to set up your Apple TV 4K for a home karaoke session

The feature that makes the Apple TV karaoke session possible is Apple Music’s ‘time-synced lyrics’. Essentially, the time-synced lyrics feature allows you to follow the lyrics of your favourite songs in time, so you can sing along with them… like you would in a karaoke joint.

It’s all really quite simple, really. Displaying Apple Music’s time-synced lyrics on your TV with an Apple TV means you can run a group karaoke session off your TV pretty seamlessly. BYO microphone if you’d like to be extra, and I always suggest being extra.

Oh, and before you ask, I did take a peek at how this worked with Spotify and the option to display lyrics didn’t appear for the songs I was playing, although time-synced lyrics is a feature that you can use for some songs on that platform, also.

How to turn on time-synced lyrics

Okay, so your Desperado to belt out your favourite tunes at home, but your Apple Music doesn’t currently display lyrics. What do you do?

Here’s your very easy step-by-step guide:

Open the Apple Music app

Play a song, playlist or album from the Apple Music catalogue

Turn time-synced lyrics on: If time-synced lyrics don’t automatically appear on your screen, press the Menu button on your Apple TV Remote, then select the Lyrics icon in the upper-right corner of the screen

button on your Apple TV Remote, then select the in the upper-right corner of the screen Turn time-synced lyrics off: Press the Menu button on your Apple TV Remote, then select the Lyrics icon in the upper-right corner of the screen

Karaoke playlist suggestions from Apple Music

Now that you know how to turn your Apple TV into a karaoke machine, what should you play? Well, you can ask Siri to help out by nudging her to play some of these recommended sing-a-long playlists.

Using your Siri Remote, hold down the Siri button and just say:

Who are we kidding, though? If you’re reading this you already know what songs you want to sing during a karaoke session. Just play those.

Apple’s latest generation of Apple TV for 2022 became available to order on November 4. You can read all about the latest item drop here.