ALDI’s New Special Buys Deals Will Have You Skating Back to the 80s

1

Stephanie Nuzzo and Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: November 24, 2022 at 11:37 am -
Filed to:aldi
dealsshopping
As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love a good ALDI Special Buys here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this glorious shopping event is kicking off on November 30, and this time it’s all about the ’80s.

The collection will include a range of retro fashion items, as well as a few fun tech and leisure pieces, ready to get you ready for a step back in time to the colourful ’80s.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI retro ’80s Special Buys sale

Outfits to rock the retro ’80s look:

  • Adult Roller Skates or Roller Blades – $49.99
  • Retro Skateboard – $24.99
  • Adult’s Windbreaker Jacket – $19.99
  • Retro Helmet Stack Hat – $29.99
  • Protective Gear Set – $24.99

Decorate the home like the ’80s:

  • 80s Bluetooth Boombox with Cassette and CD Player – $229
  • My Arcade Micro 6.75” – $49.99
  • Matchbox Quizzes and Games – $2.99
  • Licensed Retro Mugs – $3.99
  • Novelty Soap On A Rope 105g – $4.99

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite sale products.

While we have you, it’s worth noting that ALDI (and many other retailers) have announced their Black Friday deals for 2022, so if you’d like to snap up more bargains, you can shop those deals here next.

This article on ALDI Special Buys has been updated since its original publish date.

Comments

  • God I wish Aldi would just stop farting around and open stores in Townsville, like seriously why is it taking them so effing long. I think people were excited years ago for Aldi here now if it does come here it will be anticlimactic as people have waited too long. They always give this BS about how we are difficult to service with transport costs, doesn’t explain then how they manage to have stores in Gladstone and Rockhampton… Townsville is three times as big as those places.

