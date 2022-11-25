The Top Industries That Have Seen Wage Growth This Year, According to Seek

Most of us are feeling the pinch between the housing market, inflation and the employment rate right now. New data from employment marketplace SEEK has revealed which jobs have seen the highest increase in advertised salary in the past year. So, if you’re seeking a job that comes with a bump in salary, these are the industries and roles you should be looking into.

According to SEEK’s advertised salaries report, in the year up to September 2022, salaries rose 2.8%.

Further employment data covering the period up until October 2022 shows the top industries that have increased their advertised salaries on SEEK as being:

Trades & Services – 6.2%

Administration and Office Support – 5.6%

Design & Architecture – 5.5%

Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics – 5.4%

Insurance & Superannuation – 4.8%

Construction – 4.7%

ICT – 4.6%

Call Centre & Customer Service – 4.6%

Mining, Resources and Energy – 4.6%

Accounting – 4.2%

Engineering – 4.0%

Hospitality and Tourism – 4.0%

Retail & Consumer Products – 3.8%

Real Estate & Property – 3.8%

Sport & Recreation – 3.4%

Community Services & Development – 3.3%

Healthcare & Medical – 3.2%

Human Resources & Recruitment – 2.9%

Sales – 2.7%

Banking & Financial Services – 2.4%

Legal – 2.1%

Science & Technology – 2.0%

Education & Training – 1.2%

Consulting & Strategy – 0.9%

Advertising, Arts & Media – 0.3%

Government and public service roles also saw a decrease in advertised salary of 1.5% during the reporting period.

In terms of advertised salary growth by state, Tasmania saw a 6.2% increase and the Northern Territory followed at 6.1%. The ACT was the lowest at just 1.3%.

According to SEEK’s senior economist, Matt Cowgill (via the ABC), salary growth is “treading water” right now.

“Advertised salary growth is treading water, growing by around 0.4 per cent per month for the past several months,” he said. “Although advertised salary growth remains solid, it’s not keeping up with the cost of living. It’s also not continuing to accelerate.” “This is bad news for workers in the short-term, but will reassure fiscal and monetary policymakers that we’re not seeing a wage-price spiral that would further push up inflation.”

A reminder that this data just indicates which roles have seen an increase in their advertised salary; it doesn’t indicate by how much.

This also only relates to roles that choose to disclose salary in the job ad. If you’re unsure how much a company is willing to pay, you can check out this hack to find the salary range.