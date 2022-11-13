13 Unexpected Household Uses for Hairspray

We don’t have to tell you what hairspray is for. It’s right there in the name: You spray your hair with it and the stuff helps you tame flyaways and keep your style in place. It comes with some annoying drawbacks, like flakiness, but you can fix that and its utility in hairstyling outweighs any cons, really. That’s why we all have it in our cabinets right now.

It’s great news, actually, that you have hairspray in your home right now because it does a lot more than just keep your locks in place. There are quite a few household uses for hairspray that you never realised you needed. Here are a few.

Thread needles

When you cut some thread and go to rethread your needle, even if you’ve been sewing for years, you enter a frustrating period of a few seconds in which you’re desperately poking that limp thread at the hole. What you need is hairspray, which can stiffen the thread and make it much easier to pop through that hole.

Keep flowers looking nice

Your hairspray can preserve fresh flowers and stop them from wilting. Spray all your flowers all over with a gentle spritz and you’ll be able to keep them looking nicer for longer as it, in effect, seals and protects them.

Get ink stains out of fabric

We’ve been fans of this hack for over a decade: Spray the hairspray over an ink stain, wait about 30 seconds, and wipe it away with a damp cloth. You’ll want alcohol-based hairspray and, hopefully, you’ll be doing this on polyester blends for best results, but no matter the circumstances, this should help get at least some of the ink out of your fabric.

Get rid of sticker residue

Photo: Lifehacker, Fair Use

You can get residue from stickers or price tags off surfaces with some hairspray, which is alcohol based and will break that gunk right down. According to First for Women, let the spot sit in hairspray for 10 minutes, then wipe it away with a wet cloth.

Keep screws tight

Photo: Colorshadow, Shutterstock

Also according to First for Women, you can use hairspray to keep screws in your home projects nice and tight. Once you get your screw in as tight as you can, coat it in hairspray to “create a polymer seal.”

Preserve art and doodles

Photo: Pexels, Shutterstock

Per Good Housekeeping, you should use hairspray to protect drawings, especially ones that are sentimental, like those your kids make for you. Mist hairspray over pencil art to prevent smudging. (Bonus: Try this for old-school recipe cards, too.)

Stop your pantyhose from running

If your pantyhose have a hole, you can stop that from turning into a massive run by spritzing it with hairspray, according to Good Housekeeping. You’ll make your hosiery sticky, so don’t go wild with this, but you’ll be able to make it through the day without your tights getting progressively worse.

Seal chalk art

Photo: Getty Images, Getty Images

Another Good Housekeeping tip that will make your kids happy is using hairspray to seal up their beloved chalk art. Once they’ve finished their outdoor masterpieces, spray it all with hairspray to create a protective barrier that will keep the chalk lasting longer.

Spray your curtains to create a dust barrier

Photo: fizkes, Shutterstock

Home blogger Jill Nystul suggests regularly spraying your curtains with hairspray to help keep them free of dust. The anti-static powers of hairspray are well known around these parts, so it makes sense curtains would attract less dust with a little on there.

Clean lint and pet hair easily

Photo: Chendongshan, Shutterstock

Spritz some hairspray on a clean rag and run it over your couch, curtains, carpets, and more to get lint and pet hair off easily. This tip comes from Jill Nystul, too.

Dry your nails

This is one of those tips your grandmother and mother probably passed down to you, but it sticks because it’s true: Hairspray helps your at-home manicure dry faster. Hold the can a few inches from your nails and spritz lightly but thoroughly to dry and seal the polish.

Add traction to your shoes

Spray the bottom of new shoes with hairspray to add some much-needed traction before wearing them out on the town. Dancers have been doing this for years, so you know it works. As you’ll see in the video above, this can be used alone or combined with other grip-enhancing techniques, like sanding and applying bandages to the bottom of shoes.

Preserve a jack-o-lantern

Photo: Alik Mulikov, Shutterstock

Preserving jack-o-lanterns takes a lot of work (which is why we have so many hacks dedicated to it) but you can simplify the whole thing by just using hairspray, which will create a seal on the gourd and keep hungry animals away from it. Reapply after it rains, of course.