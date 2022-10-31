Here’s Everything Worth Watching on Aussie Streaming Services This Month

If you’re wondering what to watch these days, you’re not alone. We have so many streaming services, each with so many promising content offerings; where does one begin?

We’re here to help by breaking down all the best things you can watch on each Aussie streaming service right now.

The best TV shows and movies to watch this month

What to watch on Netflix this month

Enola Holmes 2 (November 4)

Netflix’s mighty duo Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher), united to bring us a new take on the Holmes family a couple of years ago. Now, in the sequel to Enola Holmes, Sherlock’s sister finds herself taking on her first case as a detective. But Enola will need some help from her brother in order to solve the case.

The Crown – Season 5 (November 9)

A couple of years and another cast change later and The Crown returns this month to continue the story of the British royal family.

This season Imelda Staunton takes on the mantle of Queen Elizabeth II as she deals with the turbulent time of the 1990s and the public divorce of Prince Charles and Diana.

Wednesday (November 23)

Another icon makes her way back to the screen this November as Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams-focused series releases.

The series stars Jenna Ortega as the Addams family member who attempts to master her psychic powers and stop a killing spree at the spooky Nevermore Academy.

This is actually just the start of what is a massive month for Netflix, with the release of Blockbuster, Manifest Season 4, 1899, Dead to Me Season 3, and Elite Season 6 also on the schedule for November.

What to watch on Stan this month

Yellowstone – Season 5 (November 14)

The highly anticipated modern western series Yellowstone returns this month. Kevin Costner’s John Dutton heads into politics in the new season as wars continue to wage over his family’s iconic ranch.

Poker Face (November 22)

Stan’s new original film Poker Face stars Russell Crowe as a tech billionaire who gathers his friends for a high-stakes poker game. Things don’t go to plan after their game is interrupted by a dangerous killer. Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky also star.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (November 24)

The Pitch Perfect legacy lives on in Bumper in Berlin, which sees Adam DeVine’s character, Bumper, move to Berlin (obviously). Some familiar faces will be joining him, including Flula Borg’s Pieter Krämer, as well as some new ones like Sarah Hyland and Jameela Jamil.

What to watch on Disney+ this month

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (November 16)

Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth pushes himself to the limit in this new docuseries with National Geographic. Limitless sees Hemsworth tackle insane challenges like scaling skyscrapers and ice diving to see what the human body is truly capable of.

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special (November 25)

The final Marvel Studios project on Disney+ this year comes in the form of a Holiday Special featuring everyone’s favourite ragtag crew, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the team tries to cheer Peter Quill up by getting him the perfect Christmas present, which takes them on an adventure back to Earth.

Willow (November 30)

Over thirty years after the original fantasy film was released, George Lucas’ other seminal classic Willow is returning in the form of a Disney+ series.

The series will follow a group of unlikely heroes on a dangerous quest, with Warwick Davis returning to play the iconic sorcerer, Willow Ufgood.

What to watch on Binge this month

Upright – Season 2 (November 15)

If you’ve missed Milly Alcock after the casting change in House of the Dragon, then Upright is just what you need. The Aussie drama series returns for its second season in November, with Alcock and Tim Minchin starring as two misfits thrown together once again as they hit the road to find Meg’s mother.

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 2 (November 17)

The Sex Lives of College Girls pretty much says it all in the name. The teen comedy series follows four college roommates as they navigate their newfound freedom at a prestigious American campus.

The White Lotus – Season 2 (weekly episodes)

The White Lotus continues its release of Season 2 episodes all throughout November. The season stars a crop of new guests who are checking in with plenty of personal baggage to the White Lotus resort in Sicily.

What to watch on Prime Video this month

My Policeman (November 4)

In My Policeman, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin and David Dawson star as three young people caught up in the shifting tides of history in 1950s Britain. The actors share their roles with Linus Roache, Gina McKee and Rupert Everett, who play their counterparts in the 1990s, hoping to repair the damage of the past.

Call Jane (November 25)

Elizabeth Banks plays Jane, a married woman whose unwanted pregnancy could have life-threatening consequences when she is denied a legal abortion. She turns to an underground women’s movement that helps her fight for her right to have a choice.

What to watch on Paramount+ this month

Tulsa King (November 14)

Tulsa King stars Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone as New York mafia member Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi after he is released from prison and works on building a new crew of unlikely characters in Tulsa. The series comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (November 18)

The hit sequel to Sonic the Hedgehog sees our speedy blue pal team up with a new friend, Tails, to help stop Dr Eggman and his new recruit, Knuckles the Echidna.

What to watch on Apple TV+ this month

Causeway (November 4)

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Hunger Games queen Jennifer Lawrence on screen, but she’ll no doubt be sweeping awards seasons in no time after the release of Causeway. The drama stars Lawrence as a soldier suffering from PTSD as she attempts to return to her everyday life while waiting to be redeployed.

Mythic Quest – Season 3 (November 11)

The video game workplace comedy Mythic Quest is back in November. The third season sees Poppy and Ian establishing their new company, but they can’t completely escape the grip of Mythic Quest, which is now under the control of their old friend Brad, for better or worse.

Sports streaming

Gone are the days when you needed an expensive cable subscription for sports. Many of our streaming services have branched out into the world of sports, including Kayo, Stan Sport, Optus Sport and free-to-air channels like Seven and Nine.

