Throw Out These ALDI Falafels, FDA Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled falafels from the brand Earth Grown, which have been distributed across the United States for potentially having Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. The bacteria can cause illness if consumed, and symptoms include stomach cramps, bloody diarrhoea, and vomiting. Elderly people, children, and those with weak immune systems are impacted the most. Here’s what to know.

Which falafels are being recalled?

The recalled falafels from Earth Grown were exclusively sold by ALDI supermarkets. Specifically, the two potentially infected falafel variations are called “Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel” and “Earth Grown Vegan Garlic & Herb Falafel.”

The following are the states were ALDI sold the falafels:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The falafels were shipped to stores after June 24, 2021. If the plastic bag inside the carton box or the area on the outside flap of the box has the following lot numbers, it’s been recalled: 1472, 1481, 1531, 1532, 1541, 1552, 1561, 1581, 1601, 1611, 1612, 1661, 1682, 1732, 1752, 1762, 1782, 1802, and 1812.

What to do if you bought any of the recalled ALDI falafels

If you have any of the designated falafels mentioned above, the FDA recommends returning them to the supermarket for a full refund. Don’t eat them or give them away. If you have further questions, contact the Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, the company that makes the falafels, from Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at 1-201-439-1036, Ext. 26.