Level Up Your Life

These Are the Cheapest American Cities to Buy a Home in Right Now

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 35 mins ago: October 30, 2022 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:affordablehousing
affordablehousingbycountryarticleseconomicgeographyeconomicinequalityhousingrealestateeconomicsregionalscience
These Are the Cheapest American Cities to Buy a Home in Right Now
Syracuse, New York (Photo: Wangkun Jia, Shutterstock)

It can be hard to keep up with the ever-changing housing market. With so many factors at play — like the pandemic, rising interest rates, and housing in short supply — the process of buying and selling homes has gotten more complicated. And, in many situations, it has become more expensive.

But that’s not the case everywhere. According to a new report from Realtor.com, “some cities still have humming home markets, with low prices that insulate, to some extent, against the effects of rising mortgage rates.”

So where are these havens of affordable housing? Here’s what to know about the 10 cheapest U.S. cities to buy a home in right now.

The 10 cheapest U.S. cities to buy a home in right now

First, a few things to know about these cities. Most of the affordable housing markets in the U.S. at the moment are in cities that were thriving at one point during their history — as industrial or manufacturing hubs, centres of transportation and commerce, or state capitals — then had a steep decline.

Plenty of housing was constructed during the city’s boom times in order accommodate people relocating there for jobs. But when industry left town, plants closed, or train routes were no longer in service, the city fell into economic hard times, and saw its population dwindle.

Flash forward to today, and these cities have a larger supply of housing available at prices more affordable than other urban areas in the country. Here are the 10 cheapest markets, according to data from Realtor.com:

1. Youngstown, OH

Median home list price per square foot: $US95 ($132)

Median home list price: $US149,900 ($208,091)

2. Scranton, PA

Median home list price per square foot: $US124 ($172)

Median home list price: $US225,000 ($312,345)

3. Syracuse, NY

Median home list price per square foot: $US130 ($180)

Median home list price: $US217,250 ($301,586)

4. Wichita, KS

Median home list price per square foot: $US134 ($186)

Median home list price: $US304,475 ($422,672)

5. Jackson, MS

Median home list price per square foot: $US138 ($192)

Median home list price: $US299,000 ($415,072)

6. Little Rock, AR

Median home list price per square foot: $US141 ($196)

Median home list price: $US298,873 ($414,895)

7. Indianapolis, IN

Median home list price per square foot: $US144 ($200)

Median home list price: $US300,000 ($416,460)

8. McAllen, TX

Median home list price per square foot: $US144 ($200)

Median home list price: $US270,000 ($374,814)

9. Columbia, SC

Median home list price per square foot: $US146 ($203)

Median home list price: $US308,900 ($428,815)

10. Augusta, GA

Median home list price per square foot: $US150 ($208)

Median home list price: $US311,575 ($432,528)

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.