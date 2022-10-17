Smile! Here Are 9 Top-Rated At-Home Teeth Whitening Kits in Australia

If you’re a big red wine with dinner kind-of-person, or perhaps just love a long black of a morning, it probably comes as no surprise that your teeth are likely copping the brunt of your beverage choices. Thankfully, though, if you’re starting to experience any obvious discolouration and are looking to bring the sparkle back to your pearly whites, there’s a bunch of home teeth whitening kits in Australia that you can buy both in-store and online. But therein lies the issue — which one is right for you?

We’ve broken down the pros and cons of some of Australia’s most highly-rated whitening products, so you can peruse the best choice for you based on your tooth sensitivity and personal preference.

Before we begin, though, we should note that we recommend abiding by usage instructions carefully, as overuse may cause tooth sensitivity over time.

The best teeth whitening kits in Australia

First up, we have Smilie’s Home Teeth Whitening Kits. Developed by a member of the Australia Dental Association, Smilie uses a combination of research and testing to ensure they deliver the very latest in advanced at-home teeth whitening that they say is safe, convenient, and affordable. Smilie’s teeth whitening formula was designed to be gentle on enamel for those with sensitive teeth and gums. The kit comes with a dual-LED device, three gel whitening pens, a shade guide to track progress and a USB charging cable.

Lifehacker Australia readers can also score an additional 15% off the Home Teeth Whitening Kits when they use the code: ‘BRIGHT15’.

You can buy the Smilie Home Teeth Whitening Kits $95 (usually $149) from Smilie here.

Pearlii’s custom-made Home Teeth Whitening Kits were designed in line with Australian Dental Association safety standards, so according to Pearlii, using this particular whitening product won’t damage your teeth or gums. The kit comes fitted with a LED mouth tray, three whitening gel syringes, a shade scale and an instruction manual.

You can buy the Pearlii Home Teeth Whitening Kit $62.30 (usually $89) from Pearlii here.

Local brand Bliss offers Australia’s first dentist-developed three-step whitening system — prime, brush and whiten — that they claim helps to safely and effectively whiten teeth. The Ultimate Whitening Kit includes the whitening primer toothpaste, sonic whitening toothbrush, leave-in whitening strips, dissolving whitening strips and a handy toothbrush travel case.

You can buy the Ultimate Whitening Kit $199.99 (usually $239.94) from Bliss here.

Designed to give you a professional level whitening in just 10 minutes a day, the Colgate Optic White Pro Series LED device uses an indigo light for efficient and effective whitening. The mouth tray contains hundreds of tiny indigo LED lights to supercharge the power of hydrogen peroxide serum to remove deep-seated stains. Plus, Colgate’s innovative at-home whitening kit has been formulated in a way that they claim will not heighten tooth sensitivity and will keep your enamel-safe.

You can buy the Colgate Optic White Pro Series LED device $99.99 (usually $150) from Chemist Warehouse here.

You’ve probably seen these babies make the rounds on Instagram as hundreds of reviewers confirm Hismile is their “go-to product when it comes to keeping [their] teeth nice and white”. Outside of being an Aussie-owned brand, Hismile’s new LED whitening kit offers VIO405 light technology with their award-winning PAP+ (whitening) formula for the highest level of at-home whitening in just 10 minutes.

You can buy the Hismile VIO405 Teeth Whitening Kit ($199) from Hismile here.

If you’re looking for a quick teeth whiting in the lead-up to a big event or shoot, a whitening strip kit is the fastest way to go. This 14-pack by Oral B has been on the market for a while, claiming to remove years of stains in just two weeks — and according to reviewers, it does exactly that.

If you’re sceptical about tooth damage, it’s also great to note that this kit claims to use enamel-safe whitening ingredients as used and approved by dentists.

You can buy the Oral-B 3D White Luxe Advance Seal Whitening Treatments ($21.59) from Amazon here.

Now, we know this isn’t a full-blown teeth whitening kit per se, but with just under 40 thousand positive product reviews, we thought this Crest Whitening Toothpaste was a no-brainer inclusion in this piece. Unlike other whitening products, where you have to actively go out of your way to set aside time to put in strips or an LED light, all you have to do for this one is add it to your morning/nighttime brushing routine for whitening results.

We will note, however, that using it every day may cause sensitivity, so reviewers recommend alternating it with regular toothpaste every second or third day for optimal results.

You can buy the Crest 3D Whitening Toothpaste ($40) from Amazon here.

Developed by Australian dentists with the same ingredients used in their clinics to provide professional whitening safely and without sensitivity at home, this home teeth whitening kit claims to remove years of stains from coffee, tea, wine, tobacco and more from your dial. And fast, as many reviewers report seeing improvements to their tooth discolouration after just a couple of uses. It’s also super affordable in comparison to other LED teeth whiteners on the market.

You’ll be happy to know its formulation has also just been upgraded to promote a much faster and gentler result than its predecessors. However, if you’re a sucker for the classics, you can still buy the classic White Glo Accelerator version on Amazon for a few dollars less.

You can buy the Plus Teeth Whitening Kit ($39.99) from White Glo here.

This 100 per cent vegan, hydrogen-peroxide-free teeth whitening kit made from sodium bicarbonate, cranberry extract and peppermint oil takes a more natural (but still effective) approach to whitening. All you have to do is pop the gel onto the mouth tray and pop it in your mouth for ten minutes — it’s as easy as that! This pack also comes with three weeks worth of whitening supply.

You can buy the Mr Bright Whitening Kit With LED ($79.95) from Look Fantastic here.