Sydney WorldPride 2023 Is Almost Upon Us, Here’s What’s On

‘Gay Christmas’ is almost upon us and by that, I mean WorldPride 2023. To make things even better, next year’s event will be hosted by none other than Down Under’s darling city, Sydney.

Not only is the festival a massive deal for the Australian LGBTQIA+ community but it also allows people across the globe to see how fabulous we are. Also, Kylie Minogue is headlining the opening concert and that is enough to send my gay heart into meltdown.

For those who celebrate, there are a whole bunch of iconic events with massive names that you simply do not want to miss out on, so consider this your ultimate guide to all things WorldPride 2023.

What is WorldPride?

If you’re unfamiliar with WorldPride and have never heard of it before, it is a global LGBTQIA+ festival that has been staged since 2000. Much like the Olympics, different cities across the globe compete to host the event every few years.

Hosting rights are licensed by InterPride which has representatives from nearly every Pride/Mardi Gras organisation around the world. Previous locations include New York in 2019 (marking 50 years since the Stonewall uprising) and Cophenhagen in 2021 to coincide with the Euro Games.

WorldPride 2023 is extra special because it’s the first time a city in the southern hemisphere has been chosen to host the event. It’s pretty cool to see an Aussie city hold that title forever.

Sydney WorldPride will coincide with the beloved Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events.

The first WorldPride celebration took place in Rome in July 2000 and was followed by Jerusalem in 2006. London, Toronto and Madrid have also hosted the event in previous years.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras were successful in winning the bid to host WorldPride all the way back in 2019. We were competing against Houston, USA and Montreal, Canada.

Where and when is WorldPride 2023?

As mentioned, Sydney is the lucky home of WorldPride for 2023 so the events will, obviously, be occurring across the city.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days from 17 February to 5 March 2023.

It will incorporate Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events which usually run every year in the same weeks.

What’s on?

The full festival program contains more than 300 events which will be revealed in November 2022. Obviously, we can’t list all of them so here are the big ones to watch out for.

As with the usual Mardi Gras, there will be free and ticketed events that you can check out.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 Opening Concert

The opening concert for Sydney WorldPride 2023 is stacked with some absolutely iconic names in the Australian queer scene.

Aussie legend and global pop superstar, Kylie Minogue is the confirmed headline act for the Sydney WorldPride opening concert in 2023. It’s okay to scream in queer joy, I sure did.

In addition to Kylie, Casey Donovan and Courtney Act are the official hosts of the opening concert.

The concert will take place on February 24, 2023. General Admission tickets are currently exhausted so if you missed out, you can watch the concert live on the ABC.

Closing Event

Everyone knows that every good party goes out with a bang and that’s exactly what’s going to happen for Sydney WorldPride 2023 closing concert.

The closing concert, called Rainbow Republic, presented by Optus, is packed with massive names in the LGBTQIA+ music industry.

MUNA, an international indie alternative pop band, will be making their Aussie debut at Rainbow Republic. MUNA is responsible for hits like Silk Chiffon and What I Want.

The event will be hosted by Keiynan Lonsdale who will also be performing as part of the seven-hour queer megamix of live music, DJs and dancing.

G Flip, Peach PRC, Alter Boy, BVT and Vetta Borna are also going to be performing. More acts will be revealed later in the year.

Rainbow Republic will take place at The Domain on Sunday, 5 March 2023.

Tickets for Rainbow Republic are currently available via Moshtix.

How to get tickets to Sydney WorldPride 2023

Tickets for all the official events are available through Sydney WorldPride.

If you’re looking for tickets for community events, check out Pride Amplified.

First Nations Peoples are able to get discounted tickets (if any are still available) via Mobtix. Concession holders can get discounts through WorldPride’s affordability program.

We will keep updating this article when more information about events are released so stay tuned.