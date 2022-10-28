Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in November

November has come up much too soon, but it’s here, and so is another month of new movies and series on our Aussie streaming services.
Netflix has a stacked lineup in November with The Crown, Wednesday and Enola Holmes 2. Elsewhere Stan has season 5 of Yellowstone, Mythic Quest returns on Apple TV+ and The White Lotus continues on Binge.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in November 2022.
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in November?
November 1
- Young Royals – Season 2
- The Takeover
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 6
- Dirty Dancing
- Forrest Gump
- Last Holiday
- Flipped
- The Smurfs 2
November 2
- Killer Sally
November 3
- Blockbuster
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost
- The Dragon Prince – Season 4
November 4
- The Fabulous
- Buying Beverly Hills
- Manifest – Season 4 Part 1
- Enola Holmes 2
- Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman
- Lookism
November 5
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste
November 7
- Deepa & Anoop – Season 2
- Great White
November 8
- Behind Every Star
- Triviaverse
- The Claus Family
- Neal Brennan: Blocks
- Medieval
November 9
- The Crown – Season 5
- The Soccer Football Movie
- FIFA Uncovered
November 10
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
- Warrior Nun – Season 2
- Falling For Christmas
- Lost Bullet
- State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith
November 11
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Season 2: Down Under
- Don’t Leave
- My Father’s Dragon
- Monica, O My Darling
- Capturing the Killer Nurse
- Is That Black Enough For You?!?
- Ancient Apocalypse
November 14
- Stutz
- Teletubbies
November 15
- Run For The Money
- Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure
- The Polar Express
November 16
- Mind Your Manners
- Off Track
- The Wonder
- The Lost Lotteries
- Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
- In Her Hands
November 17
- 1899
- Dead to Me – Season 3
- Christmas With You
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
- I Am Vanessa Guillen
November 18
- Elite – Season 6
- Somebody
- Reign Supreme
- Inside Job: Part 2
- Slumberland
- The Cuphead Show! Part 3
November 21
- StoryBot: Answer Time
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
- Rick & Morty: Season 6 – Episodes 7-8
November 22
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
November 23
- Wednesday
- The Unbroken Voice
- Who’s A Good Boy?
- The Swimmers
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
- Lesson Plan
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
- Blood, Sex & Royalty
November 24
- First Love
- The Noel Diary
November 25
- Blood & Water – Season 3
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
November 28
- The Action Pack Save Christmas
November 29
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
November 30
- Snack vs. Chef
- A Man of Action
- The Lost Patient
- My Name is Vendetta
- Take Your Pills: Xanax
- The Creature Cases – Season 2
Netflix Games
- Flutter Butterflies
- Cats & Soup
- Country Friends
- Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms
- Skies of Chaos
What’s streaming on Stan in November?
November 1
- Petite Maman
- Sins of the City – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Pact – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Innocence
- Doctor Who – Season 13
- 12 Pups of Christmas
- Christmas Crush
- The Christmas Lottery
- A Christmas Surprise
- Christmas Unwrapped
- Four Cousins and A Christmas
- High Holiday
November 2
- New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Defiance
- When Mum Is Away… with the Family
November 3
- Love Triangle – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 7
- Dating Death – Season 1
- Call Me By Your Name
- Drag Race Italia – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
November 4
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 5
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Cool Dog
- 12 Days
November 5
- Kiwi Christmas
- Angels & Demons
- The Da Vinci Code
- Inferno (2016)
November 6
- The Serpent Queen – Season 1, Episode 8
- Dangerous Liaisons – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Salt
November 7
- Panhandle – Season 1, Episode 8
- The Circus – Season 7, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Gear – Season 33, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Dorm
- Absolution
November 8
- All American – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Being Evel
- Boyz N’ The Hood
November 9
- Hidden – Season 3
- The Equalizer
- Ricordi
November 10
- KaDeWe – Our Time Is Now – Season 1
November 11
- Skin
- The Emoji Movie
- Men In Black (1997)
- Men in Black II
- Men in Black 3
- Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3
November 12
- Koko: A Red Dog Story
- Rambo (2008)
- Leave No Traces
November 13
- Erin Brokovich
November 14
- Yellowstone – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- A Tale of Love and Desire
November 15
- How To Please A Woman
- Fred Claus
- Valentine’s Day
- Outbreak
- The Polar Express
November 16
- Sort Of – Season 2, Episodes 1-4
- Nick Cave: 20,000 Days on Earth
- Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters
November 17
- Sleepless in Seattle
November 18
- Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 21-26
- Pawno
- Madre
November 19
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Canada’s Drag Race vs The World – Season 1, Episode 1
- My Life as A Zucchini
- 50 First Dates
- Just Go With It
- Mr Deeds
- You Don’t Mess With The Zohan
November 20
- Side Effects
- a Brighter Tomorrow
November 21
- The Mine
November 22
- Poker Face
- Mamil – Middle Aged Men In Lycra
- The Violin Teacher
November 23
- Stick It
- Love and Bullets (Ammore e malavita)
November 24
- Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Destination Wedding
- Stepmom
November 25
- The Woman in Black
- Matilda (1996)
November 26
- Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 1-6
- Baby Driver
- Ted – Show Me Love
November 27
- The Guest
November 28
- A Casa Tutti Bene (There’s No Place Like Home)
November 29
- Euphoria (2018)
- The Last Prosecco
November 30
- The Special Relationship
- Daughter of Mine
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in November?
November 1
- God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
November 2
- Donna Hay Christmas
- Damages – Season 1-5
- Grown-ish – Season 5, Episodes 1-9
- Mr Mercedes – Season 1-3
- American Horror Story: Double Feature
November 3
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
November 4
- Director by Night
- Marvel Studios Legends – Season 1 (King T’Challa, Princess Shuri, The Dora Milaje)
- Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20
November 9
- Save Our Squad with David Beckham
- Zootopia+
- Los Montaner – Season 1
- The Next Thing You Eat – Season 1
- The Stolen Cup – Season 1
- Good Trouble – Season 4, Episodes 10-18
November 11
- The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Fire of Love
- Two Me At War
November 16
- Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
- The Santa Clauses
- Ben Gri – Season 1
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) – Season 1
November 17
- Fleishman Is In Trouble
November 18
- Disenchanted
- Mickey: The Story of A Mouse
- The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse
- Best in Snow
- Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind
- Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a
- Shortsgiving
November 22
- Welcome to Chippendales
November 23
- Marvel Studios Legends – Season 1 (Drax, Mantis)
- Papas Por Encargo – Season 1
- The D’Amelio Show – Season 2
- The Come Up – Season 1
- Big Bet (aka King of Savvy) – Season 1
- Limbo – Season 1
- Ally McBeal – Season 1-5
- Future Man – Season 1-3
November 25
- The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
- The Hip Hop Nutcracker
November 30
- Willow
- El Club De Los Graves – Season 1
- Wild Crime – Season 2
- Attack on Pearl Harbour: Minute by Minute – Season 1
- Bleach – Season 1-16
- Rescue Me – Season 1-6
What’s streaming on Binge in November?
November 1
- The Vow Part 2 – Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Great British Bake Off – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Love It Or List It Australia – Seasons 1-4
- 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown S15A – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- A Tree of Life: Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Avenue 5 – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Teen Mom UK – Season 8, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 108 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 84 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 10765 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9464 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6572 (daily episodes)
November 2
- The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Selling in The City – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Challenge: Untold History – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Untold: The Murder of James Bulger – Season 1
- Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion – Season 1
November 3
- This England – Season 1
- American Horror Story: NYC – Season 11, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
- Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day: The Single Life – Season 1
- Unsellable Houses – Season 2
- Love Your Garden – Season 11
- Make it Delicious – Season 1
- Dilbert – Seasons 1-2
November 4
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 19, Episode 1(new episodes weekly)
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Geordie Shore – Season 23, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Brad Pitt: More Than a Pretty Face
- Love in Paradise: The Caribbean – Season 1
- The Men Who Sold The World Cup – Season 1
- Chaplin
- Room 203
November 5
- Life Below Zero – Season 9 (finale)
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Flatliners
- Christmas With The Kranks
- A Boy Called Christmas
- Just Friends
November 6
- Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Shetland – Season 7 (finale)
- Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Sunday at Tiffanys
- 9 Bullets
- Infinite Storm
November 7
- The White Lotus – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Walking Dead – Season 11C, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- Talking Dead – Season 11C, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Beyond Oak Island – Season 2
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3 (finale)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9 (finale)
- The Real Housewives Potomac – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- East New York – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 28 (new episodes weekly)
- Moonshine – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
November 8
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Letterkenny – Seasons 1-9
November 9
- Selling in The City – Season 1 (finale)
November 10
- The Real Ghostbusters – Season 2
November 11
- Chivalry – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 12
- My Lottery Dream Home – Season 12
- Ex on the Beach UK – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Murder Mystery
- A Day to Die
- Cinderella & Little Sorcerer
November 12
- Book of Love
- Shark Bait
November 13
- SWAT – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Lil Rey Howery: I Said it. Y’all thinking it
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
- Burning
November 15
- Upright – Season 2
- Island of Bryan – Season 4
November 16
- The Challenge: Untold History (finale)
- MTV Europe Music Awards 2022
- Ramy Youssef Stand Up Special
- Hoarders – Season 6
- Godzilla: The Series – Season 1
November 17
- The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Men in Black: The Series – Season 1-2
November 18
- Dog
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
November 19
- Blue’s Big City Adventure
- Z
- Executive Decision
- The Delinquents
November 20
- Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters
- Asking For It
- The Heartbreak Kid
- Stardust (2020)
November 21
- The Family Chantel -Season 3
November 22
- Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Marie Antoinette – Season 1
- Long Lost Family Special: Shipped to Australia
- Scott & Bailey – Seasons 1-5
November 23
- Forged in Fire: Best Of – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Grantchester – Season 6
- Joker
November 24
- 90 Day Fiance – Season 9
- Hustlers
November 25
- Love, Lizzo
- Santa Camp
- A Christmas Story Christmas
November 26
- a Chance For Christmas
- A Chestnut Family Christmas
November 27
- Six Degrees of Santa
- Christmas in My Heart
- A Country Christmas Harmony
- A Furry Little Christmas
November 28
- Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty – Season 1
- A Godwink Christmas, Miracle of Love
- Christmas Unfiltered
November 29
- How To With John Wilson – Season 2
- A Unicorn for Christmas
- Christmas Convention
November 30
- Remembering Christmas
- Single and Ready to Jingle
- Christmas Switch
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in November?
November 4
- My Policeman
November 5
- Two and a Half Men – Season 1-12
- Blacklight
November 9
- The Big Sick
- Savage X Fenty Show Volume 4
November 11
- The English – Season 1
- Mammals – Season 1
- A Day to Die
November 13
- Downton Abbey: A New Era
November 18
- The People We Hate At The Wedding
November 19
- Dog
- Sugar
November 23
- Good Night Oppy
November 25
- Call Jane
- Meet Cute
November 26
- Inglourious Basterds
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in November?
November 4
- Causeway
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- The Mosquito Coast – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
November 11
- Mythic Quest – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
November 18
- Spirited
November 23
- Echo 3
It’s a pretty stacked month of new movies and series on streaming. Which will you be watching first?
