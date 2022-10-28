Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in November

November has come up much too soon, but it’s here, and so is another month of new movies and series on our Aussie streaming services.

Netflix has a stacked lineup in November with The Crown, Wednesday and Enola Holmes 2. Elsewhere Stan has season 5 of Yellowstone, Mythic Quest returns on Apple TV+ and The White Lotus continues on Binge.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in November 2022.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in November?

November 1

Young Royals – Season 2

The Takeover

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 6

Dirty Dancing

Forrest Gump

Last Holiday

Flipped

The Smurfs 2

November 2

Killer Sally

November 3

Blockbuster

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

The Dragon Prince – Season 4

November 4

The Fabulous

Buying Beverly Hills

Manifest – Season 4 Part 1

Enola Holmes 2

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Lookism

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaste

November 7

Deepa & Anoop – Season 2

Great White

November 8

Behind Every Star

Triviaverse

The Claus Family

Neal Brennan: Blocks

Medieval

November 9

The Crown – Season 5

The Soccer Football Movie

FIFA Uncovered

November 10

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

Warrior Nun – Season 2

Falling For Christmas

Lost Bullet

State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith

November 11

Down to Earth with Zac Efron – Season 2: Down Under

Don’t Leave

My Father’s Dragon

Monica, O My Darling

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Is That Black Enough For You?!?

Ancient Apocalypse

November 14

Stutz

Teletubbies

November 15

Run For The Money

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure

The Polar Express

November 16

Mind Your Manners

Off Track

The Wonder

The Lost Lotteries

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo

In Her Hands

November 17

1899

Dead to Me – Season 3

Christmas With You

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

I Am Vanessa Guillen

November 18

Elite – Season 6

Somebody

Reign Supreme

Inside Job: Part 2

Slumberland

The Cuphead Show! Part 3

November 21

StoryBot: Answer Time

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

Rick & Morty: Season 6 – Episodes 7-8

November 22

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

November 23

Wednesday

The Unbroken Voice

Who’s A Good Boy?

The Swimmers

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

Blood, Sex & Royalty

November 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

November 25

Blood & Water – Season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

November 28

The Action Pack Save Christmas

November 29

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

November 30

Snack vs. Chef

A Man of Action

The Lost Patient

My Name is Vendetta

Take Your Pills: Xanax

The Creature Cases – Season 2

Netflix Games

Flutter Butterflies

Cats & Soup

Country Friends

Narcos: Cartel Wars Unlimited

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Skies of Chaos

What’s streaming on Stan in November?

November 1

Petite Maman

Sins of the City – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Pact – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Innocence

Doctor Who – Season 13

12 Pups of Christmas

Christmas Crush

The Christmas Lottery

A Christmas Surprise

Christmas Unwrapped

Four Cousins and A Christmas

High Holiday

November 2

New Amsterdam – Season 5, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Defiance

When Mum Is Away… with the Family

November 3

Love Triangle – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Home Economics – Season 3, Episode 7

Dating Death – Season 1

Call Me By Your Name

Drag Race Italia – Season 2, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

November 4

Walker – Season 3, Episode 5

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Cool Dog

12 Days

November 5

Kiwi Christmas

Angels & Demons

The Da Vinci Code

Inferno (2016)

November 6

The Serpent Queen – Season 1, Episode 8

Dangerous Liaisons – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Salt

November 7

Panhandle – Season 1, Episode 8

The Circus – Season 7, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Top Gear – Season 33, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Dorm

Absolution

November 8

All American – Season 5, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Being Evel

Boyz N’ The Hood

November 9

Hidden – Season 3

The Equalizer

Ricordi

November 10

KaDeWe – Our Time Is Now – Season 1

November 11

Skin

The Emoji Movie

Men In Black (1997)

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Mr. Mercedes – Seasons 1-3

November 12

Koko: A Red Dog Story

Rambo (2008)

Leave No Traces

November 13

Erin Brokovich

November 14

Yellowstone – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

A Tale of Love and Desire

November 15

How To Please A Woman

Fred Claus

Valentine’s Day

Outbreak

The Polar Express

November 16

Sort Of – Season 2, Episodes 1-4

Nick Cave: 20,000 Days on Earth

Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters

November 17

Sleepless in Seattle

November 18

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 1, Episodes 21-26

Pawno

Madre

November 19

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Canada’s Drag Race vs The World – Season 1, Episode 1

My Life as A Zucchini

50 First Dates

Just Go With It

Mr Deeds

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

November 20

Side Effects

a Brighter Tomorrow

November 21

The Mine

November 22

Poker Face

Mamil – Middle Aged Men In Lycra

The Violin Teacher

November 23

Stick It

Love and Bullets (Ammore e malavita)

November 24

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Destination Wedding

Stepmom

November 25

The Woman in Black

Matilda (1996)

November 26

Croods Family Tree – Season 2, Episodes 1-6

Baby Driver

Ted – Show Me Love

November 27

The Guest

November 28

A Casa Tutti Bene (There’s No Place Like Home)

November 29

Euphoria (2018)

The Last Prosecco

November 30

The Special Relationship

Daughter of Mine

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in November?

November 1

God Forbid: The Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty

November 2

Donna Hay Christmas

Damages – Season 1-5

Grown-ish – Season 5, Episodes 1-9

Mr Mercedes – Season 1-3

American Horror Story: Double Feature

November 3

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

November 4

Director by Night

Marvel Studios Legends – Season 1 (King T’Challa, Princess Shuri, The Dora Milaje)

Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20

November 9

Save Our Squad with David Beckham

Zootopia+

Los Montaner – Season 1

The Next Thing You Eat – Season 1

The Stolen Cup – Season 1

Good Trouble – Season 4, Episodes 10-18

November 11

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Fire of Love

Two Me At War

November 16

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

The Santa Clauses

Ben Gri – Season 1

Me & Mickey (Shorts) – Season 1

November 17

Fleishman Is In Trouble

November 18

Disenchanted

Mickey: The Story of A Mouse

The Wonderful Summer of Mickey Mouse

Best in Snow

Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind

Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a

Shortsgiving

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales

November 23

Marvel Studios Legends – Season 1 (Drax, Mantis)

Papas Por Encargo – Season 1

The D’Amelio Show – Season 2

The Come Up – Season 1

Big Bet (aka King of Savvy) – Season 1

Limbo – Season 1

Ally McBeal – Season 1-5

Future Man – Season 1-3

November 25

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

November 30

Willow

El Club De Los Graves – Season 1

Wild Crime – Season 2

Attack on Pearl Harbour: Minute by Minute – Season 1

Bleach – Season 1-16

Rescue Me – Season 1-6

What’s streaming on Binge in November?

November 1

The Vow Part 2 – Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Great British Bake Off – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Love It Or List It Australia – Seasons 1-4

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown S15A – Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

A Tree of Life: Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 7, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Avenue 5 – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

All American: Homecoming – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Teen Mom UK – Season 8, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars – Season 1

Days of Our Lives – Season 58, Episode 108 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episode 84 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 10765 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9464 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6572 (daily episodes)

November 2

The Winchesters – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Selling in The City – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Challenge: Untold History – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Untold: The Murder of James Bulger – Season 1

Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion – Season 1

November 3

This England – Season 1

American Horror Story: NYC – Season 11, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)

Kung Fu – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Stargirl – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day: The Single Life – Season 1

Unsellable Houses – Season 2

Love Your Garden – Season 11

Make it Delicious – Season 1

Dilbert – Seasons 1-2

November 4

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Pennyworth: The Origins of Batman’s Butler – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 19, Episode 1(new episodes weekly)

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Geordie Shore – Season 23, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Brad Pitt: More Than a Pretty Face

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean – Season 1

The Men Who Sold The World Cup – Season 1

Chaplin

Room 203

November 5

Life Below Zero – Season 9 (finale)

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 15, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Flatliners

Christmas With The Kranks

A Boy Called Christmas

Just Friends

November 6

Young Rock – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Shetland – Season 7 (finale)

Alone: Skills Challenge – Season 1, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Sunday at Tiffanys

9 Bullets

Infinite Storm

November 7

The White Lotus – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Walking Dead – Season 11C, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

Talking Dead – Season 11C, Episode 22 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Beyond Oak Island – Season 2

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 3 (finale)

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 9 (finale)

The Real Housewives Potomac – Season 7, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

East New York – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 9, Episode 28 (new episodes weekly)

Moonshine – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

November 8

The Cleaning Lady – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Letterkenny – Seasons 1-9

November 9

Selling in The City – Season 1 (finale)

November 10

The Real Ghostbusters – Season 2

November 11

Chivalry – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS: Los Angeles – Season 12

My Lottery Dream Home – Season 12

Ex on the Beach UK – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

Gabby Petito: An ID Murder Murder Mystery

A Day to Die

Cinderella & Little Sorcerer

November 12

Book of Love

Shark Bait

November 13

SWAT – Season 6, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Lil Rey Howery: I Said it. Y’all thinking it

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Burning

November 15

Upright – Season 2

Island of Bryan – Season 4

November 16

The Challenge: Untold History (finale)

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022

Ramy Youssef Stand Up Special

Hoarders – Season 6

Godzilla: The Series – Season 1

November 17

The Sex Lives of College Girls – Season 2, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Great British Sewing Bee – Season 8, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Men in Black: The Series – Season 1-2

November 18

Dog

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

November 19

Blue’s Big City Adventure

Z

Executive Decision

The Delinquents

November 20

Phil Tippett – Mad Dreams and Monsters

Asking For It

The Heartbreak Kid

Stardust (2020)

November 21

The Family Chantel -Season 3

November 22

Below Deck – Season 10, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Marie Antoinette – Season 1

Long Lost Family Special: Shipped to Australia

Scott & Bailey – Seasons 1-5

November 23

Forged in Fire: Best Of – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Grantchester – Season 6

Joker

November 24

90 Day Fiance – Season 9

Hustlers

November 25

Love, Lizzo

Santa Camp

A Christmas Story Christmas

November 26

a Chance For Christmas

A Chestnut Family Christmas

November 27

Six Degrees of Santa

Christmas in My Heart

A Country Christmas Harmony

A Furry Little Christmas

November 28

Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty – Season 1

A Godwink Christmas, Miracle of Love

Christmas Unfiltered

November 29

How To With John Wilson – Season 2

A Unicorn for Christmas

Christmas Convention

November 30

Remembering Christmas

Single and Ready to Jingle

Christmas Switch

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in November?

November 4

My Policeman

November 5

Two and a Half Men – Season 1-12

Blacklight

November 9

The Big Sick

Savage X Fenty Show Volume 4

November 11

The English – Season 1

Mammals – Season 1

A Day to Die

November 13

Downton Abbey: A New Era

November 18

The People We Hate At The Wedding

November 19

Dog

Sugar

November 23

Good Night Oppy

November 25

Call Jane

Meet Cute

November 26

Inglourious Basterds

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in November?

November 4

Causeway

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

The Mosquito Coast – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

November 11

Mythic Quest – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

November 18

Spirited

November 23

Echo 3

This list will be updated with Paramount+ Australia November titles when available.

It’s a pretty stacked month of new movies and series on streaming. Which will you be watching first?

If you missed some of the highlights from October you can check out the full list here.