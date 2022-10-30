Spotify Wrapped Is Coming: Time to Binge Your Favourite Songs

It’s scary, but it’s almost the end of another year, and that means all manner of 2022 wrap-up lists, reviews and recaps are on the way. That includes everyone’s favourite Spotify Wrapped, which names and shames all the top music and podcasts we’ve been feeding our ears in 2022.

If you’re keen to get your hands on that Spotify Wrapped data, here’s what you need to know about the feature and when it will be available.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is a summary of your listening habits on the music streaming service over the course of a year.

The feature points out things like your most streamed songs, artists, albums, music genres and podcasts on Spotify. It’s usually accompanied by some neat animations and sometimes a level of shame when you see the music rabbit holes you’ve been down.

Spotify Wrapped 2021 revealed that Taylor Swift was Australia’s most streamed artist, which, the way things are going, is likely to repeat this year.

When does Spotify Wrapped stop collecting data?

Spotify accumulates all your listening data over 12 months, but it actually stops counting before the end of the year in order to curate everyone’s personalised lists.

The cut-off date for Spotify Wrapped in the past has been October 31, which is, oh hey, today! This means you still have a few hours today to binge your favourite songs if you want to alter your Wrapped results.

There is a rumour going around that Spotify may extend the deadline, but this hasn’t been confirmed by the company, so take it with a grain of salt for now.

Spotify will begin collecting data for 2023 on January 1, so don’t worry about all those Christmas tunes showing up on your list next year.

When will Spotify Wrapped be released in 2022?

Spotify is yet to confirm the exact date that we’ll see our 2022 lists, but it’s normally available by the beginning of December.

Last year Spotify Wrapped was released on December 2 in Australia, so expect a similar date in 2022.

When your list is available, Spotify should notify you in the app, or you can visit this link to nudge the feature yourself.

My data doesn’t look right

If your Spotify Wrapped list comes out and you feel it isn’t an accurate representation of your listening taste this year (beyond just personal pride), there could be a few reasons for this.

Spotify counts everything you’ve listened to on your account, regardless of who was listening to it. So if you’re the office DJ or the designated party playlist, that can skew your results. You may also have been listening to music in Private Sessions (which don’t count), or your account could’ve been hacked.

Stay tuned for more info on Spotify Wrapped and the top songs and podcasts that made the global list.