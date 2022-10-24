7 Sheet Pan Recipes That Make Cooking and Washing Up a Breeze

Figuring out what to cook during a busy week can feel exhausting for many of us. Same goes for coming up with easy ways to feed a crowd of visitors over a long weekend — you don’t want to spend the entire time hovering over a stove. Fortunately there is a simple solution for both scenarios: the humble sheet pan recipe.

And we’re here to help with a handful of old faithful sheet pan recipes. The sheet pan recipe is a beautiful thing because all you need to do is toss your ingredients in one place, season and throw it all in the oven.

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve discussed sheet pan recipes with our Lifehacker readers, but I figured it would be useful to curate a one-stop-shop that you guys can bookmark and return to when you’re in need of an easy meal.

Here’s a list of seriously delicious sheet pan recipes that’ll make your weeknight and weekend meals a breeze.

7 sheet pan recipes for easy meals

Sheet pan breakfast recipes

Sheet pan baked eggs

If you’re making a meal for a crowd or whipping up some freezer-friendly breakfast sandwiches, this is recipe is going to be your best friend.

If you’d like to add veggies to the mix, pre-cook those before adding them to your egg mixture but everything else is done in your sheet pan.

Cake pan breakfast bake

A little while back we wrote about using a cake pan for a whittled down take on the sheet pan approach.

This recipe combines hash browns, veggies, prosciutto and cheese for an easy but delicious meal. Serve this for breakfast or dinner or whenever the hell you like – it’s yummy.

Sheet pan pancake recipe

This gem of a recipe comes from TikTok creator @themhoffers and involves making the pancake mix of your choice, pouring it out in a sheet pan and then cutting it up into portions to either save for later or serve to large groups.

Simple meals for dinner

Sheet pan gnocchi recipe

A crispy take on an old classic that will convert even the most serious pasta purist.

Cake pan cumin chicken dinner recipe

Kipfler potatoes cook up alongside sweet and spicy chicken thighs perfectly without chopping up. What a damn dream.

One-pan beef and mushroom recipe

Toss cream of mushroom, sliced mushrooms, gravy and seasoning together with beef and pop it all in the oven.

One-pan potatoes recipe

Not technically done in a sheet pan, but I’m going to include it because this recipe is made in one pan and we’re after easy dishes here.

Onion, butter, potatoes and water in a pan make for a tasty little plate.

And there you have it. Easy meals that’ll make your cooking a little simpler, any day of the week. If you need more easy recipes, check out our list of recipes you can pull together in a cast-iron skillet, here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.