Get It on With 20% Off These Sex Blankets

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Sex can be a messy business. Typically, there’s a whole host of bodily fluids flying around — especially if you’ve chosen to do the deed while on your period or if you’re someone who gushes or squirts. Good sex can usually result in juicy-soaked sheets whole lot of clean-up post-playtime. Unless, of course, you own a sex blanket (aka a squirt blanket).

What is a sex blanket?

Sex blankets aren’t exactly new. They are, however, a million times better than the tarp-style designs they started as. These days, a sex or squirt blanket is designed to be 100% waterproof and can absorb all kinds of liquids — think periods, cum, lube etc. You just lay it down before you have sex or masturbate to save your mattress, bed linen, towels, or couch covers etc. from any sticky ending. Plus, you can also orgasm freely without worrying about your sheets.

Where can you buy squirt blankets?

We’d recommend the Australian brand Splash Blanket. The 100% waterproof squirt blankets come in three different sizes — small, medium and large — and come in a variety of colours, so you can choose one that suits your space. These blankets are also super soft, with one side of the blanket being fleece and the other velvet. Much nicer than any old towel you’ve been whacking down.

While the lush velvet and fleece might sound a bit hot and heavy, given we’re heading into summer in Australia, the founder of Splash Blanket, Rosie Rees, recently told Refinery29 that we can expect to see a lighter version made from organic bamboo soon.

Splash Blanket Squirt Blanket from $59.95

How do you take care of a sex blanket?

According to Splash Blanket, they are completely machine washable. Just be sure to pop them on a cold, delicate setting (sans fabric softener), and you’re good to go. Once it’s finished in the wash, pop it out to air dry or in a drier on a low tumble dry setting. They’re also said to be good for up to 100 washes.

What are the benefits of owning a sex blanket?

Well, aside from the fuss-free cleaning up, they’re also literally a splashproof blanket, so you can use it for everything from period sex to a couch throw that’s resistant to your food and wine spills.

Splash Blankets start at around $59.95 for a small and go up to $140 for a large, so they're relatively inexpensive considering the cost per use.

