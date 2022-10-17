Pancake Recipes That’ll Sweeten up Your Breakfast Spread

Never made pancakes from scratch before? Here’s your opportunity. While there are loads of different ways to make this tasty breakfast dish at home, sometimes a handful of simple and quick pancake recipes are all you need.

Here is a list shared with us from the team behind Australian Eggs, along with one golden pancake recipe we found on TikTok. Enjoy!

Quick pancake recipes that’ll sweeten up any breakfast

Fluffy Japanese souffle pancake recipe

This recipe from TikTok creator @annfakhira has been watched by 17 million viewers and counting, so you could say it’s pretty popular.

What you’ll need:

3 egg yolks

3 1/2 tbsp milk

3 tbsp flour

3 egg whites

2 tbsp sugar

Directions:

Take egg yolks and milk and mix in a bowl. Sift in your flour and continue mixing together. Whisk your egg whites, add in the sugar and whisk again until you get stiff peaks. Mix a portion of your meringue into the egg yolk mixture, then gently fold in the rest of the meringue until combined. Be careful not to over-mix. Add a little oil to a pan and bring to a low heat. Use an ice cream scoop or similar to scoop out small portions of pancake mix and add to pan. Here, @annfakhira adds two dollops of pancake mix, one on top of the other to create that layered effect. Add a few drops of water to the pan and cover. Cook for 3-4 minutes (this will depend on your stovetop). Flip pancakes over and repeat.

Classic pancake recipe

First things first. If you want to become a pancake master, you need to start with the classic dish. Australian Eggs has shared its recipe for classic pancakes, which you can follow along at home quite easily.

Prep Time: 5 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes | Makes: 12 pancakes

What you’ll need:

1½ cups of plain flour

1 tbsp of baking powder

1 tbsp of caster sugar

3 eggs

1 cup of milk

50 grams of unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp of vanilla extract (optional)

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and sugar together. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs, milk, butter and vanilla together. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in the milk mixture to make a smooth batter. Heat a large, lightly greased non-stick frying pan over a low-medium heat. Working in batches of three at a time, pour ¼ cups of batter into the pan. Cook the pancakes for 1-2 minutes, until bubbles break on the surface and the underside is golden brown. Flip the pancakes over and cook for 1 minute and remove from the pan onto a plate. Keep a clean tea towel over the plate of cooked pancakes to keep them warm. Stack and serve the pancakes with maple syrup and blueberries or the topping of your choice.

Hot tip: If you’re looking for something more gourmet, choose from some of our sweet and savoury topping ideas below:

Coconut yoghurt, granola and nectarine

Mascarpone, passionfruit curd and raspberries

Cream cheese and strawberry compote

Roast cherry tomatoes, ricotta, baby rocket and balsamic glaze

Garlic mushrooms, Persian fetta and chives

Kimchi, fried egg and chilli sauce

Yum.

Caramelised apple and cinnamon Dutch baby

Prep Time: 10 mins | Cook Time: 35 mins | Serves: 4

What you’ll need:

Dutch baby pancake

⅔ cup (100g) plain flour

1 tsp salt

⅔ cup (160ml) milk

3 eggs

30g butter, diced

Caramelised cinnamon apple

50g butter, diced

⅓ cup caster sugar

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, 2 cut into thick wedges, 1 sliced thinly

1 cinnamon quill, halved

¼ cup water

½ tsp ground cinnamon, plus extra for garnish

Vanilla bean ice cream and maple syrup, to serve

Directions:

Dutch baby pancake

Arrange one oven rack in the middle position and remove all other racks above or below. Set oven to 240°C/220°C (fan-forced) and place a 25 cm (top measurement) ovenproof frying pan into oven to heat up. Combine flour and salt in a large mixing bowl and make a well in the centre. Pour in milk and add eggs. Whisk to a smooth batter. Once oven has reached temperature, quickly remove hot frying pan from oven. Add butter and swirl pan to coat the base and sides. Pour in batter and return to oven. Cook 15-18 minutes or until pancake has puffed up and sides are golden.

Caramelised cinnamon apple

While the Dutch baby is cooking, melt butter in a deep pan over medium heat. Add sugar and cook, stirring for 1-2 minutes or until sugar starts to caramelise. Add apple wedges, cinnamon quill and water and cook for a further 3-5 minutes. Add apple slices and cook until soft and caramelised. Stir in ground cinnamon and mix well. Set aside.

Assembly

Remove Dutch baby from oven and top with caramelised apples, scoops of vanilla ice cream and maple syrup. Sprinkle with more ground cinnamon if desired.

Choc-pancakes

Prep Time: 20 Minutes |Cook Time: 20 Minutes | Makes: 8-10 Pancakes

What you’ll need:

Peanut butter sauce

½ cup (150g) smooth peanut butter

¼ cup (35g) brown sugar

150ml thickened cream

2 tbsp maple syrup

Double choc pancakes

1 ¼ cups (190g) plain flour

2 tbsp caster sugar

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tbsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup (250ml) milk

50g unsalted butter, melted, plus extra for cooking

⅓ cup (70g) milk choc bits

300ml cream, whipped

2-3 bananas, sliced

Grated dark chocolate for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Peanut butter sauce

Combine peanut butter, brown sugar, cream and maple syrup in a small saucepan and heat over low heat, stirring continuously for 3 minutes or until smooth and sugar has dissolved. Sauce should have a thick pouring consistency. If it becomes too thick, stir in a little water or cream to loosen the sauce. Pour into a serving jug, cover and set aside.

Double choc pancakes

Sift flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder together in a medium bowl. Mix well. Make a well in the centre. Whisk together eggs, vanilla and milk in a small bowl. Pour into the dry ingredients, along with melted butter. Mix until just combined. Fold in choc bits and set aside to rest for 10 minutes. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium-low heat and add a little melted butter. Swirl until it begins to foam. Using a ⅓ cup measure, scoop pancake batter into hot frying pan. Cook 2 minutes or until bubbles form and burst on the top of the pancake. Turnover and cook for a further 1 minute. Place cooked pancakes into a large baking dish and cover with foil. Keep warm in a low oven while cooking remaining pancakes. Serve pancake stacks topped with sliced bananas, whipped cream and drizzled with the warm peanut butter sauce. Garnish with grated dark chocolate

Gluten-free apple and almond pancakes

Prep Time: 5 minutes | Cook Time: 20 minutes | Makes: 8 pancakes

What you’ll need:

2 eggs

1/3 cup milk or almond milk

1 tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tbsp maple syrup, plus extra to serve

1 ½ cups almond meal

1 tsp gluten free baking powder

½ cup grated green apple, plus extra sliced to serve

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Greek yoghurt and strawberries, to serve

Natural almonds, roughly chopped, to sprinkle

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, oil and syrup together. Stir in almond meal, baking powder, grated apple and cinnamon. Mix to combine well. Heat a large, lightly greased non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Working in batches of 3, pour ¼ cups of batter into the pan. Cook pancakes for 2-3 minutes, until bubbles break on the surface and underside is golden brown. Flip over and cook for 1 minute. Serve topped with a dollop of Greek yoghurt, extra sliced apple and berries. Drizzle with extra maple syrup and sprinkle with almonds.

Lemon curd recipe

Prep Time: 20 Minutes | Cook Time: 30 Minutes | Makes: 12 Pancakes, 1 ½ cups lemon curd

What you’ll need:

Lemon curd

3 egg yolks

1 whole egg

½ cup (110g) caster sugar

2 tsp lemon zest

⅔ cup (160ml) lemon juice (approx. 2 lemons)

125g chilled butter, diced

Pancakes

1 ½ cups plain flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tbsp caster sugar

3 eggs

1 cup milk

50g unsalted butter, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

Blueberries, to serve

Directions:

Lemon Curd

Combine egg yolks, egg, sugar, lemon zest and juice in a large heatproof microwave-safe bowl. Whisk with a balloon whisk until combined. Add the diced butter and place onto the microwave turntable. Follow manufacturer’s instructions to reduce microwave power to 50%. Cook uncovered for 7-10 minutes, stirring every minute until mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. (See tips) Cover the curd surface with plastic wrap to prevent it from forming a skin. Let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until cold. To serve, spoon lemon curd onto pancakes and top with fresh blueberries

Pancakes

In a large bowl, whisk the flour baking powder, sugar and a pinch of salt together. In a large jug whisk eggs, milk, butter and vanilla, if using. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and whisk in milk mixture to make a smooth batter. Heat a large, lightly greased non-stick frying pan over medium heat. Working in batches of 3, pour ¼ cups of batter into the pan. Cook pancakes for 1-2 minutes, until bubbles break on the surface and underside is golden brown. Flip over and cook for 1 minute. Stack and serve the pancakes with lemon curd and blueberries.

Hot tips:

Begin checking the thickness of the curd at 6 minutes cooking time.

Dip a spoon into the curd then run your finger over the back of it. If it leaves a clean line in the curd, it’s cooked enough and ready to cool.

Microwaves vary in type, wattage and size, so cooking times may vary. Use cooking times as a guide.

Curd will thicken as it cools.

Spoon into a container, cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

If you’d like an even easier take on pancake recipes to try out, may we suggest taking a peek at this TikTok trend for sheet pan pancakes next?

This article has been updated since its original publish date.