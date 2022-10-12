OneBed Has 50% Off Its Mattresses Right Now, so You Can Kick the Old One to the Curb

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Ahh, mattress hunting. One of the adult activities that brings on a never-ending feeling of extensional dread. Why? Because there’s sooooo much effort involved. First, you’ve got to find a mattress that suits your sleep style. Then, you’ve got to find one that fits in your budget — and let me tell you, those bad boys ain’t cheap. Once you’ve found the new love of your life, you’ve got to find a way to get said mattress to your home, through your doors and into your bedroom (thank god for boxed mattresses).

Yeesh, I’m exhausted just thinking about it. But I do have a piece of news that might just make this whole shebang a little easier for you. OneBed, the award-winning boxed mattress folks, currently have a massive 50% off sale on its entire mattress range.

READ MORE Every Mattress in a Box You Can Get Delivered to Your Door in Australia

That means you’ve got from now until October 31st to toss your old mattress to the curb (literally) and bag yourself the best sleep of your life.

The Essential mattress range starts from just $375 for a single, $470 for a double, $510 for a queen and $595 for a king — all of which come with free shipping, too. Cha-ching!

If you like the look of the Original mattress better, it starts at $460 for a single and $675 for a queen. This is OneBed’s most popular mattress choice because of its adjustable firmness. All you have to do is swap the layers to suit your personal preference.

As for the bougie Onebed X, it starts at $825 for a single and $1,200 for a queen. The Onebed X is constructed out of four layers. The first layer is plush Davina foam, the second layer is cooling gel memory foam, the third layer is charcoal-infused memory foam (helps with odour, moisture and temperature regulation), and the fourth layer is a five-zone pocket spring system. Ooft, that’s a lot of luxury!

If you aren’t completely obsessed with your new Onebed mattress, the company will actually pick up your mattress, donate it to charity, and give you a 100% refund.

While you’re there, it’s also worth checking out the epic 40% off deals they’ve got on a range of mattress protectors starting from $71, adjustable pillows starting from $60, adjustable bed frames from $1,200 and even weighted blankets from $132.