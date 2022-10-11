This Nespresso Coffee Machine Is 40% Off Right Now, so You Can Ditch the Instant Stuff for Good

There was a time when I lived – no, thrived – on instant coffee. Not only was it cheap and easy-to-use but it was right there. Far from a coffee snob, things changed when I started grabbing coffee with my colleagues on the regular. Suddenly, I was no longer ordering a mocha as my caffeine gateway and my homemade instant coffee started to feel pretty sad in comparison.

Anyone with a coffee addiction knows how hard it is to roll out of bed without that caffeine fix waiting for you in the kitchen. While I’m not ready to give up a cheeky social coffee run with my coworkers, a coffee machine is great idea for those who want to save a bit of time and money.

Instant still gets the job done, but there were two reasons that justified why investing in a coffee machine was a good idea: one, I could enjoy a tasty cup of joe first thing when I wake up; and two, I could reduce the amount of coffee I buy each day by making it at home.

The Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine is currently on sale here at eBay Australia for $269.40 (down from $449). But if you want to know more about how this coffee machine works and can make you a mean cup of coffee, then read on.

What can this Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine do?

In this bundle, you’ll find the Vertuo Plus coffee machine, an Aeroccino3 milk frother and a 12-capsule tasting kit to sample when it arrives.

Whether you prefer a straight shot of black in the morning or a full-blown cappuccino, this coffee machine caters to five different cup sizes. But that’s not all, it can also make up to 26 different coffee blends and utilises capsule barcode recognition to produce the best extraction results.

But perhaps our favourite part about this little bundle is that it comes with a milk frother, which automatically elevates any at-home cup of coffee. While you don’t have to froth your milk, you absolutely should if you want to enjoy as close to a café experience as possible.

Frothed milk is foamier, airier and creamier to drink. It’s what helps make the difference between a cappuccino and a flat white.

Using the Aeroccino3 is super simple, all you have to do is pour in your milk and hit the button. The experience takes only a minute, so you can set it up while your Vertuo Plus machine extracts the coffee from the pod.

Shop the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine on sale here for $269.40 (down from $449).