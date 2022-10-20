The Best NBN 100 Plans For Under $80 per Month

When it comes to the NBN, sometimes all you want is to save money. Even on faster speed tiers like NBN 100, this is still achievable. You don’t need to sign up to a plan where you’ll pay $100 per month, if not more.

There are plenty of providers offering NBN 100 plans for under $80 per month, but in many cases, this is because of timed discounts. You’ll save for your first six months with the provider, but your bill could exceed $80 after the promo period is over. These plans tend to be contract-free, however, so you can always swap to a different provider when your discount expires.

As a rule, swapping NBN providers every six months is the best way to keep your price as low as possible.

NBN 100 plans under $80 per month

Out of the above list, these are our top choices.

Exetel is one of your best options for an NBN 100 plan under $80 per month. You’ll pay $68.95 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s a pretty good deal, considering Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. That means you should never encounter congestion.

Exetel also gives customers five free speed boost days per month. This means you can swap over to an NBN 250 plan for the day if you’re downloading a large file like a new release game, for example. These are only available to those on FTTP and HFC connections, however.

MyRepublic has a smaller discount, but can be cheaper in the long run. You’ll pay $69 per month for your first six months, and then $79 per month thereafter, keeping it under the $80 per month sweet spot. MyRepbulic’s evening speeds are, however, a little lower, at 93Mbps.

Dodo is a little more expensive, but its discount lasts for a whole year. You’ll pay $75 per month for your first 12 months, and $85 per month thereafter. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month by also getting your gas and electricity from Dodo.

Kogan doesn’t have any discounts but charges a flat $78.90 per month for its NBN 100 plan. It’s contract-free and not a bad option if you’re trying to avoid changing providers on the reg. Kogan reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

