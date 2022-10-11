How to Watch the 2022 Australian MotoGP Live

If you’re a big ol’ motorsport fan, you’ll know that the Grand Prix motorcycle racing (or MotoGP) is classed as one of the most esteemed motorcycle road racing events in the sporting calendar.

The 2022 MotoGP™ World Championship kicked off in March 2022 in Qatar and there are a whole lot of events set to follow, including the upcoming Australian Grand Prix, so here’s your guide to it all.

Which dates do I need to pop into the calendar?

Beginning with the Grand Prix of Qatar, which sped off on March 4 2022, the MotoGP events for the year continue on all the way through to November. The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is slated for October 14, 2022.

Here’s the complete list of events lined up for the rest of the year

If you want updates on all the action from the MotoGP for 2022, here’s the official website which is stacked with news and insights.

What do you need to know about the Australian GP?

The Australian MotoGP is slated to occur from October 14-16 in Phillip Island, which is off the coast of Melbourne. Races are slated to start at 8:00 am AEDT and you can see the full schedule here.

Tickets are still available via the official website.

How can I watch the MotoGP in Australia?

If you’re keen to tune in to the 2022 MotoGP live, you have a few options available.

Under a new deal, Foxtel and Kayo Sports will exclusively stream MotoGP content in Australia from 2022. MotoGP Australia has confirmed every race from the MotoGP World Championship will be aired by these providers, live and on-demand.

This includes practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races, as well as every session of Moto2 and Moto3.

A basic membership with Kayo Sports goes for $25 per month and gives you access to a whole heap of sports across two screens. For $35 per month, the premium membership will allow you to stream from three screens. You can also sign up for a 14-day free trial, which you can learn more about here.

Foxtel Sports will also broadcast practice sessions, qualifying sessions and full MotoGP races live in 2022. For the moment, Foxtel is offering its Sports HD and Drama package for $59.20 per month on a 12-month plan as part of its summer special.

This article has been updated to reflect the details of the 2022 MotoGP championship.