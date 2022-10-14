Level Up Your Life

It’s Time to Replace Your Backyard Kick-Ons Table Now That Lounge Lovers Is Having an up to $500 off Sale

Tiffany Forbes

Published 2 hours ago: October 14, 2022 at 2:59 pm -
Filed to:lounge lovers
sale
It’s Time to Replace Your Backyard Kick-Ons Table Now That Lounge Lovers Is Having an up to $500 off Sale
Image: Lounge Lovers
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re ready to sink some bevvies on the deck and crack out your good ol’ BBQ from its winter hiding spot in preparation for all the summer festivities — it’s time to also think about whether your outdoor setting could use an upgrade. Mouldy from all the winter rain? Chewed up after the dogs used it as a toy? Can’t salvage the ruins because not even the strongest Gerni can blast the dirt out? Well, saddle up because we’ve got good news for you. Lounge Lovers is slicing some big dollars off their super popular outdoor range.

From plush lounge sets and weather-proof (hear that?!) tables to a range of dining chairs and accent pieces, your outside living space will be stylish, comfortable and as elegant as inside — good thing you get it sorted now before the whole neighbourhood shows up for that summer pool party, right?!

Categorised by particular styles including beach shack, modern contemporary, and minimalist, with a special mention to our balcony/apartment friends — this is just a small glimpse of everything Lounge Lovers has on offer.

Boho Beach Shack

First up is the boho beach shack aesthetic for anyone out there who wants their outdoor area to look like a seaside oasis. This includes a bunch of light-washed wooden details with lighter linens. Finish it with some neat cushions, candles and maybe a decorative surfboard for the complete “I live on the Sunny Coast” look.

Malibu Two-Seat Sofa, $899 (usually $1,099)

Amalfi Outdoor Dining Table, $1,499 (usually $1,999)

Ravello Outdoor Dining Table, $1,299 (usually $1,499)

Modern Contemporary

If you want to give your backyard a contemporary vibe, some darker accents against modern pine wood will do your backyard space a world of good. These plush couch options will also make your BBQ parties comfier than ever.

Newport Outdoor Lounge Set, $3,499 (usually $3,999)

Laguna Outdoor Lounge Set, $2,399 (usually $2,699)

All-White Minimalist

We get it, you love the clean look. Thankfully, Lounge Lovers has a range of all-white pieces to let you live out your minimalist dreams. This includes gorgeous white chairs and a gorgeous white outdoor table.

Maui Outdoor Dining Chair, $349 (usually $399)

Orbit Dining Chair, $79 (usually $99)

Balcony Living 

If you live in an inner-city high-rise apartment building or in a small flat where you’re low on room, these space-efficient options will help you get your small backyard or balcony to look more inviting this summer. This includes an epic little bench to enjoy your morning breakfast, a little two-seater to give WFH a whirl out back and even these neat bar stools to put around a slim high-top table.

Miller Outdoor Bench, $399 (usually $499)

Watson Outdoor Lounge Set, $699 (usually $899)

Honcho High Bar Stool, $129 (usually $179)

Want to check out more of Lounge Lovers’ outdoor furniture range? Head here.

Happy shopping!

About the Author

Tiffany Forbes

Tiffany Forbes is an E-Commerce Writer at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia.

When she’s not trawling through TikTok for 15 hours straight to find the latest and greatest products in fashion and beauty, you’ll find her writing yarns about her exclusive finds and giving you the inside goss on where to buy them (for the best price, of course). She’s also madly passionate about championing women’s rights, sexual wellness and mental health.

You’ll find Tiffany’s previous work in outlets like Fashion Journal, Esperanto Magazine and The Junction.

