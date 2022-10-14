It’s Time to Replace Your Backyard Kick-Ons Table Now That Lounge Lovers Is Having an up to $500 off Sale

If you’re ready to sink some bevvies on the deck and crack out your good ol’ BBQ from its winter hiding spot in preparation for all the summer festivities — it’s time to also think about whether your outdoor setting could use an upgrade. Mouldy from all the winter rain? Chewed up after the dogs used it as a toy? Can’t salvage the ruins because not even the strongest Gerni can blast the dirt out? Well, saddle up because we’ve got good news for you. Lounge Lovers is slicing some big dollars off their super popular outdoor range.

From plush lounge sets and weather-proof (hear that?!) tables to a range of dining chairs and accent pieces, your outside living space will be stylish, comfortable and as elegant as inside — good thing you get it sorted now before the whole neighbourhood shows up for that summer pool party, right?!

Categorised by particular styles including beach shack, modern contemporary, and minimalist, with a special mention to our balcony/apartment friends — this is just a small glimpse of everything Lounge Lovers has on offer.

Boho Beach Shack

First up is the boho beach shack aesthetic for anyone out there who wants their outdoor area to look like a seaside oasis. This includes a bunch of light-washed wooden details with lighter linens. Finish it with some neat cushions, candles and maybe a decorative surfboard for the complete “I live on the Sunny Coast” look.

Modern Contemporary

If you want to give your backyard a contemporary vibe, some darker accents against modern pine wood will do your backyard space a world of good. These plush couch options will also make your BBQ parties comfier than ever.

All-White Minimalist

We get it, you love the clean look. Thankfully, Lounge Lovers has a range of all-white pieces to let you live out your minimalist dreams. This includes gorgeous white chairs and a gorgeous white outdoor table.

Balcony Living

If you live in an inner-city high-rise apartment building or in a small flat where you’re low on room, these space-efficient options will help you get your small backyard or balcony to look more inviting this summer. This includes an epic little bench to enjoy your morning breakfast, a little two-seater to give WFH a whirl out back and even these neat bar stools to put around a slim high-top table.

Want to check out more of Lounge Lovers’ outdoor furniture range? Head here.

Happy shopping!