Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Is Hitting Aussie Cinemas Before Netflix

Fans of Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries were no doubt delighted by Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder mystery film Knives Out. The movie rivalled the best of the murder mystery genre and gave us a fresh and original puzzle, bolstered by an absurdly huge A-list cast. It’s not a twist then that a sequel to Knives Out is on the way from Netflix, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Here’s what you should know about the sequel including how to catch Knives Out 2 early on the big screen.

Knives Out 2… Glass Onion?

Knives Out 2 recently received the official title of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Is it because the mystery has layers? Will it make us cry? Actually, it apparently is inspired by The Beatle’s song of the same name and it’s a title that Netflix paid big bucks for.

The streaming service shelled out over $400 million for the rights to two Knives Out sequels last year, meaning the films will come to Netflix rather than cinemas.

Fast forward a year and Knives Out 2 is well and truly on the way.

Beyond this mysterious title, we know that Glass Onion will see Benoit Blanc return to crack another case. This time the setting will be the luxurious waters of the Mediterranean, with the film taking place in Greece.

Plot-wise, Netflix hasn’t given much away, but Rian Johnson did say on socials that Agatha Christie continues to be a huge influence on the sequel and that this one will have a whole new “tone, ambition and reason for being.”

Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there’s a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true. — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

Johnson also said he drew inspiration from The Last Sheila, which follows a group of glamorous socialites on a pleasure cruise gone wrong.

“There are absolutely some very clear inspirations that I took from it. First of all, it’s structured around a group of friends, or frenemies, who all have a power dynamic with one of their successful friends. It begins with him sending an invitation for them to come and play this murder mystery game at this exotic locale. In The Last of Sheila, it’s on his yacht, and everything ends up going horribly wrong. That is essentially how Glass Onion begins,” Johnson told TUDUM.

Who are the suspects?

Just like the first movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has enlisted an all-star cast for its new lineup of suspects.

Sadly, Chris Evans and his delightful sweater/jumper will not be making an appearance. However, we will of course get Daniel Craig back as detective Blanc.

Joining the cast will be Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madlyn Cline, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson.

Place your bets now on which one you think is the culprit for this mystery crime.

The film is written and directed once again by Rian Johnson.

Is there a trailer?

The first trailer for Glass Onion has now been released and it looks every bit the glamorous, wild mystery that we’ve come to expect from the first movie.

It has very typical murder mystery vibes with a group of friends invited to an exotic island only for someone to end up dead.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Release Date

After teasing a Holiday 2022 release date Netflix has come out and confirmed Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release worldwide on December 23. Just in time for Christmas.

The film will also get a theatrical release where cinemagoers will have the chance to see the Knives Out sequel early. While the film is a Netflix acquisition, the streamer will be playing Glass Onion in select theatres in Australia and New Zealand from November 23-29, 2022.

Tickets aren’t on sale for the preview sessions just yet but keep an eye on your local theatre listings. The film will be in cinemas for one week globally so take advantage because this is your chance to find out all the twists before your mates.

If you want to rewatch the first film in preparation for Glass Onion you can find Knives Out on Netflix and Binge.

