Here’s How Effective Those Teeth-Whitening Products Actually Are

Everybody wants whiter teeth, to the point where TikTok is full of bogus home whitening recipes, and there are even chewing gums that boast (extremely minimal) teeth-whitening benefits. But let’s say you skip all of that and go get your teeth professionally whitened, or use a home product that looks legit. How long will your teeth actually stay white?

The effectiveness of any tooth whitening product will depend on how stained your teeth are, and what kind of stains you have. Extrinsic stains are the kind you get from coffee and cigarettes; they are easier to remove than intrinsic stains that may be the result of ageing, medications, or medical issues. You can often make whitening treatments last longer by avoiding extrinsic staining — for example, by drinking iced coffee through a straw instead of sipping your regular hot coffee from a mug.

Professional whitening

If you get a teeth whitening procedure at the dentist (often called chairside whitening), the effects could last anywhere from 6 months to 3 years, with many dentists saying a year is typical. There are a variety of whitening procedures, so ask your dentist what they plan to use and how long the effects typically last. There may also be after-care instructions, like avoiding wine and coffee for the first few days post whitening, that can help the treatment last longer.

At-home whitening trays

Whitening trays you get from a dentist need to be used for several weeks before you see results, but those results often last for six months or more.

The exact length of time they last depends on what kind of treatment you get, and where you get it from. Trays from a dentist are custom-fitted to your mouth, and you fill them with a gel that the dentist gives you. There are also non-fitted trays you can buy on your own and fill with gel.

Some whitening systems recommend that you use them on a regular basis, like once a month. Others recommend repeating the procedure every six months or every year.

Whitening strips

The effects of tooth whitening strips don’t last as long as professional treatment, but most advertise that their effects last for six months. Crest Whitestrips, for example, promise “6+ months” after you have used them once a day for 20 days. (They note that some people may need to go through two boxes, so 40 days’ worth of treatment, to see results.)

Whitening pens

Tooth whitening pens are less effective than the other treatments we mentioned. Their appeal is that they are quick and convenient to apply, and can make your teeth appear whiter in the short term. (Colgate, for example, recommends using a whitening pen for a touch-up before special events). Unlike strips, trays, or in-office treatments, though, the effects don’t last. If you want whiter teeth without having to use the pen all the time, you’ll want to opt for a different type of treatment.