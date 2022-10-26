Forget Halloween, ALDI Has Already Announced Its Christmas Lights and Decorations Range

Deck the halls, baby! Apparently, it’s already time to start planning for the Christmas season (before Halloween has even arrived) because ALDI has gone and announced it has a new range of festive lights and decorations coming to stores soon.

Per ALDI’s announcement, you’ll be able to find everything from Christmas lights to reusable Chrissie trees (if that’s your vibe) for a deliciously low price.

The hero item on offer here is clearly the lighting collection, there are loads to choose from, including solar-powered lights, so if you’re ready to put on an enviable display this year, it may be worth checking the range out.

What’s included in ALDI’s Christmas lighting and decoration range?

Christmas Lighting

Solar options:

150 LED Solar Novelty Lights $13.99

150 LED Solar Net or Curtain Lights $13.99

300 Solar LED Fairy Lights $13.99

200 LED Solar Icicle Lights $13.99

LED Solar Rope Light 10m $14.99

200 LED Solar Pin Wire Lights $14.99

LED Solar Candy Cane Lights 4pk $15.99

Mini Solar LED Novelty Path Lights 8pk, 10pk or 20pk $19.99

600 LED Solar Fairy Lights $26.99

600 LED Solar Icicle Lights $26.99

LED Solar Reindeer Light $29.99

Solar Laser Light $39.99

LED Solar Acrylic Look Reindeer Light $59.99

LED Solar Spiral Christmas Tree Light 1.8m $59.99

LED Solar Glitter Reindeer $89.99

LED Solar Glitter Penguin $89.99

Other Christmas lights:

100 LED Wire Pin Lights $7.99

10 LED Decorative Battery Lights $9.99

250 LED Low Voltage Icicle Lights $13.99

LED Rope Light 10m $14.99

360 LED Low Voltage Firework Lights $19.99

LED Low Voltage Inflatable Character 1.2m $24.99

300 LED Low Voltage Retro Fairy Lights, 100 LED Low Voltage Pinecone Lights or 40 LED Low Voltage Festoon Lights $29.99

Trees

Premium Wicker Tree Collar $36.99

Newport Majestic Pine Christmas Tree 6ft (182cm) $59.99

Aspen Luxury Flocked Christmas Tree 7ft (213cm) $99.99

Winchester Luxury Pre-lit Christmas Tree 7ft (213cm) $139

Decorations

Premium Tree Picks $16.99

Handmade Glass Baubles 9pk or Metal Tree Top Star or Glass Hanging Figurines 9pk $19.99

Hidden Secrets Crystal Ornaments $19.99

Mega Bauble 100pk $26.99

Belfont Garland 270cm $34.99

Belfont Wreath 60cm $34.99

Gift Wrap

Sticky Tape Dispenser with 3pk Refill 99c

Gel Ink Pen 10pk $1.99

Metallic Marker 2pk $2.99

Christmas Gift Bags $2.99

Jumbo Wrap 20m $3.99

Handmade Christmas Cards 10pk $4.99

Charity Christmas Cards 10pk $4.99

2m Luxury Fabric Ribbon 3pk $4.99

ALDI’s range of Christmas lights, decorations and trees are set to go on sale as of November 2 but check out the Special Buys delays page to check if and/or when your local store is set to get the items you’re after.