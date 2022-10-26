Vigils Are Being Held Across the Country for Cassius Turvey, Here’s Where You Can Attend

Vigils and rallies have been announced across Australia after the shocking death of Cassius Turvey last week.

Content warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that this story contains distressing content and images of someone who has passed.

On October 13, Cassius Turvey, a 15-year-old Noongar boy, was the victim of a violent assault while walking with friends after school in Middle Swan, Perth. On Sunday, Cassius died from the injuries he sustained from the attack.

The horrific incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, with many local communities holding vigils to mourn the loss of a young life that was taken so brutally. We won’t go into the full extent of the story, but we urge you to read about it on NITV.

Cassius was described by his mother as a “gentle giant” who wants him to be remembered as a beloved member of the community.

Cassius Turvey's mother reflects on the beautiful nature of her 'gentle giant.'



The 15-year-old died after being brutally attacked while walking home from his Perth school.



WARNING: This story contains distressing content and images of someone who has passed. pic.twitter.com/Sxtc5AJ6fc — NITV (@NITV) October 26, 2022

As an Indigenous person, it truly breaks my heart and spirit every time I hear that someone from our First Nations community has died at the hand of violence. Us mob mourn together, and we all carry the pain that Cassius’ death has caused.

We cannot keep accepting Indigenous people’s lives being cut so short. In a similarly devastating Four Corners report, First Nations women are being murdered at up to 12 times the national average. When is enough going to be enough?

It is all of our shared responsibility to take action against violence towards First Nations peoples and protect our young ones from harm.

Where are national vigils for Cassius Turvey being held?

Candlelight vigils and rallies for Cassius Turvey have been organised across the nation. Many are still in the process of being announced, so we will update this piece when we get more information about various locations, but we do have some details we can share for now.

Perth / Boorloo

A candlelight vigil has been planned for 5:30 pm at Midland Oval on October 31.

The vigil coincides with Halloween, which organisers said was Cassius’ favourite holiday.

Sydney / Eora

A vigil has also been planned on November 2 at 6:00 pm at Sydney Town Hall.

Vigils appear to be in the works for Newcastle, Adelaide, Canberra, Melbourne, Tom Price, Mt Druitt, Townsville, Broome and other locations. Again, we will update this piece once we know more about those locations.

Cassius’ cousin Michelle Wighton has set up a GoFundMe for the #justiceforcassius cause in an effort to raise money for the family’s funeral costs and legal battle. It amassed $65,000 in 23 hours and is sitting at $198,501 at the time of publication.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or report it online.